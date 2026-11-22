Fifteen months ago Lynne McGranger put Summer Bay in her rearview mirror when she bid farewell to Irene Roberts, the beloved Home and Away character she played for more than three decades.

However, any thoughts that Lynne, 73, might ease into a quieter life post H&A were quickly dashed when her daughter, Clancy, gave birth to twin daughters, Stevie Grace and Daisy Joy, earlier this year.

Lynne left Summer Bay in August last year. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I love it,” beams Lynne when TV WEEK asks about being a grandmother. “I never thought in a million years this would happen, because there are no twins in our family.”

Rather than being called Nanna or Grandma, Lynne is sticking with Gaga, short for great aunt, the name already given to her by her niece’s daughters.

“I love them so, so much,” she says of her new granddaughters. “And the way my daughter and son-in-law are with them: they’re so calm and sanguine.

“My son-in-law calls me Lady Gaga!” No doubt she feels on the edge of glory every time she’s preparing to babysit!

Everyone loved Lynne as Irene Roberts in Home and Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Since quitting the Bay, Lynne has never been busier. She’s been back on stage in musical comedy The Grandparents Club (she first appeared in it in 2024), confronted her deepest fears in the reality TV show Shark! and is now back on screen in a curious new Aussie micro-comedy series, The Second Act.

“My manager said to me, even before I left Home and Away, ‘You’ll get a couple of months’ break and then you won’t stop working,’” Lynne tells TV WEEK. “And he was absolutely right – I really just seem to bounce from one thing to another.”

You could be forgiven for thinking Lynne might miss the show that made her a household name – but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“No, I don’t miss it,” she says matter-of-factly. “In all honesty, I just knew it was time for me to leave home, so to speak, and get back to my roots and do something different. I don’t regret that for a single second.”

Sam presents Lynne McGranger with her Gold Logie in 2025. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Last year Lynne scooped Australian television’s highest honour, the TV WEEK Gold Logie, for her portrayal of Irene. The actress says she “loved every minute” of her time on the iconic series.

“There were times when it was very hard and very exhausting,” she admits. “But there were also times when it was a walk in the park. So, it was swings and roundabouts.”

And, to be honest, Lynne’s too far away from the Bay to go back. Recently she caught up with former co-stars James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou at an awards presentation for Focus on Ability, which celebrate works that are written, produced, directed and acted in by people with disabilities.

“We presented awards there, which was a wonderful thing to be part of,” Lynne enthuses.

This year, Lynne appeared with other celebrities in Shark! (Credit: Nine Network)

Lynne’s first TV foray after H&A saw her agree to dive into shark-infested waters in the Bahamas in reality show Shark! Although she had to withdraw from the series due to a medical emergency mid-dive, she says she was happy she gave the show a “crack”.

“I wanted to do it to prove to myself and to others that age is just a number,” she says. “I’m just disappointed that I didn’t actually get to witness the sharks in their environment.

“I’m just not good at gadgets. And so, you’re underwater breathing air out of a tank and trying to operate this button and that button and your mask is filling up and you’re trying to stay calm, but you’re getting a lungful of water,” she explains.

Lynne plays a version of herself in the micro comedy, The Second Act.

Lynne had a much less stressful time making The Second Act, in which she plays an exaggerated version of herself over 30 episodes, each of which lasts just two minutes. The series centres on celebrities living in a flashy luxury retirement resort. In the show Lynne, whose finances are tied up in real estate, is forced to make money selling beauty products.

“I’m selling face creams made of fish oil,” she laughs. “It’s very peculiar. I’m sure the script went rogue at one point. But it was wonderful and I got to wear fabulous caftans, which was not me at all.”

The drama sees Lynne on screen with some very familiar faces such as Denise Scott, John Wood, Jay Laga’aia, Matt Day, Greg Evans (of Perfect Match fame) and Pia Miranda. Lynne saw it as a chance to work with some of her favourites in the business.

“Scottie [Denise Scott] and I go back to the ’80s,” Lynne says. “We worked together and we’ve been friends ever since. Of course, John, I knew from Blue Heelers and Greg Evans is a gem of a human. Absolutely loved him. We all just got on so well.”

Denise Scott and Lynne have fun in The Second Act.

Lynne and Jay crossed paths in Home and Away, of course, with Jay playing the Reverend Elijah Johnson, who fell in love with Leah (Ada Nicodemou). “He was on the show for a while and then he wasn’t,” she says. “Most people don’t last for 33 years!”

Lynne describes Jay as “a hoot”, who “has more children than I’ve had hot meals and they’re all in bloody theatre”. The former Water Rats star has eight children, most of whom are indeed involved in the performing arts.

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Currently, Lynne is on stage in a new season of The Grandparents Club and, next year, she’ll be appearing in the world premiere of a play called Amah and Nanna at the Sydney Theatre Company.

“I could never have done all of this, including babysitting, if I’d have still been on Homers [H&A],” she admits.

“So, the world moves in mysterious ways.”