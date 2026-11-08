Home and Away spoilers: Roo is alive! But is she safe?

Surprise, Home and Away fans – Roo is alive!

Out in remote bushland, with no way home, Roo (Georgie Parker) nervously waits. She’s managed to stay alive for all this time. But police have now called off the search and Roo is all alone…

But is she safe? And will her attacker find her first?

The details about what has happened to Roo remain unknown. She’s been missing for days, assumed to be dead, and police have no leads in the investigation. But her father, Alf (Ray Meagher), refuses to give up and, without definitive proof that she’s gone, he urges police to keep looking.

Unfortunately, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) has been ordered to stand down and abandon the search. It’s a terrible blow for the dedicated officer who feels that he’s failed at his job – and failed the friends who are relying on him.

“Alf and David have a mutual respect and a genuine friendship,” David tells TV WEEK. “Both are stoic men, hard on the outside but, when it comes to their daughters, they are gentle and loving and devoted. As Alf’s fears and frustrations grow, so does his temper towards David and his inability to find his daughter. David understands and sympathises. He feels the pressure of letting down a mate.”

Alf won’t be deterred and makes his own missing person posters, handing them out far and wide.

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David goes rogue

Burdened by the case, David goes over every detail – there has to be something he’s missed. He heads back out to the bush himself, desperate for a clue…

“He prides himself on being a great cop,” David explains. “His personality won’t allow this feeling to remain for long.”

Deep in the bush, night begins to fall as Roo shivers by a makeshift fire. She’s hungry and hurt but, even worse, she’s terrified her attacker is nearby.

Can David bring her home?

Also This Week…

A patient has died on the operating table and Jo could be liable for malpractice. But was it her fault?

Dr Amelia (Nicole da Silva) tells Jo (Maddison Brown) this week that her patient has died after pathology results showed signs of sepsis – an unexpected diagnosis considering her previous treatments went well.

Amelia then discloses that a surgical sponge was left in the patient’s body during the operation, meaning Jo could be responsible as she miscounted the sponges used.

Jo calls her sister, Lacey (Sophea Pennington), to the hospital to unpack the allegations against her. Together, they secretly open the patient’s files to determine if Jo was really at fault. What they find further proves her liability and – even worse – Amelia catches them snooping!