Home and Away spoilers: Eden says goodbye and Levi makes a bold gesture

Time is running out for poor Eden and in Home and Away this week, she chooses to leave hospital – and her treatment – behind.

Sick of the ongoing treatment and hospital beds, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) decides to spend what time she has left on the farm with husband Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and family.

Eden embraces family and friends. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As the days go by, Eden is visited by her siblings, parents and her friends – all of whom are surprised by her upbeat spirit. But, alone with Cash, she lets out her emotions, admitting she’s scared to die. Under the stars they embrace each other for what could be the final time…

“I really wanted to do a brilliant job because of the sensitivity and importance of the storyline,” Stephanie tells TV WEEK. “I really wanted to do it justice.”

Despite the difficult storyline, Stephanie explains that it was an experience she’ll never forget.

“It was incredible working with so many of the cast, including Nicole da Silva, who I absolutely idolise,” Stephanie tells us.

“It was also so special to have veterans of the industry such as Peter Phelps, Tammy MacIntosh and Aaron Jeffery come back to the Bay and have them as scene partners again. “I have to pinch myself.”

Is this goodbye forever?

Is this goodbye? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Also This Week…

Amid all the heartache, there are some silver linings in Summer Bay this week. That is, of course, depending on the answer!

With a reminder from his sister, Eden, that life is precious, Levi (Tristan Gorey) decides not to waste any more time. He proposes to long-time girlfriend Mackenzie (Emily Weir) on the beach.

Levi surprises Mack on the beach. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The couple have been through difficult times recently after failed attempts to fall pregnant pushed their relationship – and mental health – to the brink.

Perhaps this will turn the tide for the couple – but only if Mack says yes.

What will she say?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven