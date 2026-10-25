A pro landscaper reviewed The Block back and front yards —and one common choice was “diabolical”

When we think about The Block, usually, we think about the houses themselves. The brick and mortar, the styling and the appliances all coming together to make a beautiful, liveable structure. But often — despite being 22 seasons in — The Block contestants find themselves a little bit flummoxed when it comes to the landscaping of the front and back gardens. This season was no exception, and the stress was compounded by the extra drama swirling between the teams.

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Host Scotty Cam always warns them about the added stress of landscaping. (Image: Nine)

Admittedly, here at TV WEEK, we’re not landscaping experts so, we decided to have a chat to Tim Steel, a landscaper and natural pool expert from Sydney to dig deep into how the teams really went designing and executing their yards on The Block this season.

“I’ve worked in the landscaping industry for more than 10 years, working in Sydney, London and in rural NSW. I’ve seen many a backyard — enough to give you an honest take on The Block‘s yard reveals. Today, I’m happy to be the judge, jury and executioner,” Tim tells TV WEEK exclusively.

Adam and Jolene’s front yard. (Image: Nine)

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“Obviously, given the time constraints of the show, I think all the teams have done a lot of work and done a great job to produce a finished product at all,” he shares. “In saying that, I do believe some of these gardens could have benefited from actually just doing less.”

This season, Tim was excited to see the addition of lots of native plants and organic materials.

“I especially loved the use of large format materials like the giant bluestone steps and pavers because they matched the size and scale of the houses themselves,” Tim explains.

Chantel and Wyatt’s backyard. (Image: Nine)

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However, Tim says that there is one thing holding teams back this season: Overusing deco granite.

Deco granite is a natural landscaping and paving material created from weathered and crumbled granitic rock. Tim says while it can look great, it can be “a bit bland” when it’s used en masse.

“Another grievance I have with deco granite is that it gets stuck to the bottom of shoes and dragged all over the place,” he continues.

“It also suffers from erosion in heavy rain and drainage issues when not installed properly.”

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This season, Tim was excited to see the addition of lots of native plants and organic materials.

“I especially loved the use of large format materials like the giant bluestone steps and pavers because they matched the size and scale of the houses themselves,” Tim explains.

House 1: Adam and Jolene

Tim says the amount of deco granite used was “diabolical”. (Image: Nine)

As mentioned, it was the giant bluestone tiles that won Tim over in House One, but he also praised the couple for their deck.

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“Out the back the timber deck is a top choice for flooring when it comes to outdoor entertaining areas,” he explains.

“It’s a great surface to be out on in barefoot and has good grip in the wet, the arbor is a nice feature too.”

However, in the backyard he felt that the brown deco granite held them back.

“As we move further out the back though the amount of brown deco granite used is diabolical,” he says.

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“In moderation it’s a great path material but overdone, like here, just makes the area feel half done. Instead, it could have benefited from an extra garden space.”

House 2: Chantel and Wyatt

Tim was a sucker for the natural flow of the garden. (Image: Nine)

“Chantal and Wyatt’s yard is a great example of the age old proverb: ‘The whole is greater than the sum of its parts’,” Tim explains

“They squeezed a lot goodies into this yard including two entertaining areas, an outdoor bath and sauna.

“I like how they’re not overstated and when not being used they just blend into the garden.”

Tim also praised the natural flow of the paths, and felt that the gardens were well proportioned.

“This was definitely my favourite of the season,” he admitted.

House 3: Lisa and Rosco

Tim felt that Lisa and Rosco’s backyard lacked privacy. (Image: Nine)

“Lisa and Rosco’s front yard would look amazing from the aspect of the pool area but as far as street appeal goes it doesn’t do it for me,” Tim admits.

“Standing out the front of the property it feels like you’re peering into their backyard. I personally wouldn’t feel compelled to entertain friends here, especially if my kitchen was further towards the rear of the house.”

Tim says that he wasn’t a huge fan of the design, either.

“I don’t really love the mix of straight square concrete lines mixed up with soft curved paths, it just feels a bit busy,” he said.

House 4: Courtney and Sev

Tim felt that they should have planted more plants. (Image: Nine)

“I actually like the yard Courtney and Sev have created… well, minus the funky recycled timber retaining wall,” Tim says,

“The timbers cut on a curve rather than square doesn’t feel organic for that material and I would’ve preferred more random heights.

Tim also critiqued the lack of plants in the yard.

“The planting here also feels a bit light, which would affect how well this yard grows and matures,” he says.

House 5: Rick and Tayla

Rick and Tayla’s backyard felt large and luxurious. (Image: Nine)

“Rick and Tayla have done a great job with the front entry, the large format paving and generous lawn areas,” Tim asserts.

“They’re really leaning into a luxury rural aesthetic which matches the grand scale of the house.”

“I like that the entertaining area is large enough to host a large group and also the fact they have solid pavers underfoot,” he continued.

However, Tim admits that he did feel a sense of disconnection between the outdoor areas and the main house.

So, what’s Tim’s advice for future Block contestants?

“KISS! Keep it simple, stupid!,” he laughs.

“For the hard landscaping elements, pick a few materials and rinse them, then let the gardens and plants do the rest in terms of creating interest.

“It can be really easy to get swept up in the excitement of adding lots of trendy features but at the end of the day the gardens and plants do the most for making a good garden great!”

Well, there you have it! So, if you’re thinking of applying to The Block — or simply planning your own landscaping endevours — you heard the expert: use deco granite sparingly!

You can watch The Block on Nine or 9Now.

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