Jolene reveals why the final week of The Block pushed her to breaking point

It’s a race to the finish line on The Block, but for married station managers Adam and Jolene the final week is being overshadowed by a tricky access problem with their neighbours in Houses 2 and 3.

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Allowing the neighbouring teams access through their property causes significant delays to House 1’s landscaping, potentially putting a Front Yard Week win at risk.

With $50,000 on the line, Jolene isn’t playing. (Credit: Nine Network)

“It made me anxious going in to judging,” Jolene, 42, tells TV WEEK. “The requirement was needed by Block builders Nine in Six – to do that for the other teams. Do I think it was wrong? Probably.”

With $50,000 off the auction reserve as the prize, tensions boil over and Jolene clashes with easy-going Adam, who keeps leaving the gate open to help their neighbours. But there’s a much bigger reason the situation is hitting so hard.

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“We’ve lived away from our families for the past eight years or so,” Jolene explains. “That’s off the back of two separations, which cost a lot of money. To potentially move closer to our families, and closer to my mum who is not well, means there is a lot riding on this scenario.

“If we make enough money, it means we don’t have to go away and work remote again for a little while. It gives us breathing space.”

Despite the disagreement, Jolene insists their own relationship was never in jeopardy.

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“Not for not one second did I think that it would damage our relationship,” Jolene declares. “I’m not going to say it’s made us any stronger. We really looked at the show like a job. We’re going in to contract a job, we’re united and our end goal is the same.”

Jolene breaks down in front of Foreman Dan. (Credit: Nine Network)

So, would she handle the gate situation differently?

“Looking back, now we can see really some sh*tty comments made by our neighbours,” Jolene says. “If I had my time again, I would definitely lock it sooner!”

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The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

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