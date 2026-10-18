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Jolene reveals why the final week of The Block pushed her to breaking point

The flood gates have opened!
Lucy Croke Profile
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It’s a race to the finish line on The Block, but for married station managers Adam and Jolene the final week is being overshadowed by a tricky access problem with their neighbours in Houses 2 and 3.

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Allowing the neighbouring teams access through their property causes significant delays to House 1’s landscaping, potentially putting a Front Yard Week win at risk.

Adam and Jolene on site on The Block.
With $50,000 on the line, Jolene isn’t playing. (Credit: Nine Network)

“It made me anxious going in to judging,” Jolene, 42, tells TV WEEK. “The requirement was needed by Block builders Nine in Six – to do that for the other teams. Do I think it was wrong? Probably.”

With $50,000 off the auction reserve as the prize, tensions boil over and Jolene clashes with easy-going Adam, who keeps leaving the gate open to help their neighbours. But there’s a much bigger reason the situation is hitting so hard.

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“We’ve lived away from our families for the past eight years or so,” Jolene explains. “That’s off the back of two separations, which cost a lot of money. To potentially move closer to our families, and closer to my mum who is not well, means there is a lot riding on this scenario.

“If we make enough money, it means we don’t have to go away and work remote again for a little while. It gives us breathing space.”

Despite the disagreement, Jolene insists their own relationship was never in jeopardy.

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“Not for not one second did I think that it would damage our relationship,” Jolene declares. “I’m not going to say it’s made us any stronger. We really looked at the show like a job. We’re going in to contract a job, we’re united and our end goal is the same.”

Jolene crying in the car on The Block.
Jolene breaks down in front of Foreman Dan. (Credit: Nine Network)

So, would she handle the gate situation differently?

“Looking back, now we can see really some sh*tty comments made by our neighbours,” Jolene says. “If I had my time again, I would definitely lock it sooner!”

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The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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