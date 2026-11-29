There’s been an OG/gatecrasher divide on this season of My Kitchen Rules ever since the three gatecrasher teams joined. And now, with all three gatecrasher teams making the semis along with just one OG team, that divide is still there.

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Ted says seeing the eliminated OGs making it clear they wanted Mary and Golden to beat Zoe and Zac in the first semi was “a bit hard to watch”.

Could Sheridan and Ted become the first mother and son team to win MKR? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I think Zac and Zoe, from memory, had to withstand a lot of shouting from the balcony in support of Mary and Golden,” Ted, 25, tells TV WEEK.

Angus and Simon were among those eliminated teams, having gone home at the end of the ultimate instant restaurant round. Ted says their departure was “long overdue”.

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“I think Angus and Simon really got on the nerves of a lot of people around the table and obviously across Australia,” he adds.

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But Ted says even though a lot of people were hoping Angus and Simon would trip up, it wasn’t easy to sit through their ultimate instant restaurant.

“Watching them trip up the way they did was actually quite hard to witness.”

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Mother and son Sheridan and Ted head into the second semi under a lot of pressure. They’re hoping to become the first gatecrasher team to win MKR – as well as the first team from Western Australia to win.

“That’s a huge part of it,” Sheridan tells TV WEEK.

Sheridan and Ted are supporting each other through the competition. (Credit: Channel Seven)

At the end of the cook, Sheridan, 53, is exhausted and in tears, but trying not to show it.

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“I did not want the other teams to see that it had been that much,” she says. “And so I’m hiding behind the oven, thinking, ‘I’m just going to keep this little moment all to myself.’ I think I managed to do that really well!”

Catch My Kitchen Rules on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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