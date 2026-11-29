Two truths could shatter the hearts of many in Summer Bay this week. What will Levi and Mack discover in the Home and Away season finale?

Baby bombshells

While Mali is excitedly preparing for fatherhood with Courtney, there’s something he doesn’t know: the baby isn’t his. But to start a new life fresh, Courtney invented the lie that he’s the father. How long will it last?

Mali is keen to share the baby news. But Courtney isn’t. (Credit: Channel Seven)

For now, the pair have been keeping the news a secret. But after an ultrasound confirms the bay is healthy, Mali (Kyle Shilling) is ready to tell the world. Meanwhile, Courtney (Olivia Sawyer) tries to keep the real father at bay with angry texts: “We don’t need you”.

A few days later, Mali readies to tell the family when Courtney stops him: she’s changed her mind. Mali brushes off the disappointment but inside begins to worry. Will he find out?

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Blast from the past

Elsewhere, Levi (Tristan Gorey) is dealing with family affairs after the death of his ex-wife’s aunt. As the executor of the will, he needs to contact her to start the process – something he keeps secret from Mack (Emily Weir).

To his surprise, she refuses to see him. Despite repeated calls, Imogen is unwilling to meet.

How will Levi’s news impact his relationship with Mack? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Fed up, Levi makes a house call and is stunned to find see Imogen holding a toddler. When he asks about the child, she doesn’t answer.

Is the child his? And how will Mack react having suffered such heartbreaking loss?

Home and Away season finale airs Monday December 7 and Tuesday December 8 on Channel Seven