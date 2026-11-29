The season finale of Home and Away is almost here and yes, it’s as dramatic as you might expect.

It’s time for the residents of Summer Bay to let their hair down. But what begins as a fun night out quickly spirals into despair when a life is left hanging in the balance. Will a fan favourite say goodbye?

A night to remember

In this year’s final episodes of Home and Away Sonny (Ryan Bown) is in planning mode as he and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) bring to life their vision for a rave cave party. With glow sticks and a banner that reads #project-reset, Sonny heads to the beach to entice people to come.

Sonny’s cave party takes a disastrous turn. (Credit: Channel Seven)

His enthusiasm spreads fast – too fast – and, suddenly, social media has exploded with details of the gathering. Lacey fears they’ve gone too far but Sonny is excited – it’s going to be the party of the year!

“There’s been a lot of sadness and troubling times in the Bay and Sonny decides to do what he does best – throw a party to bring people together!” Ryan tells TV WEEK.

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Lacey arrives at the party later that night, impressed by Sonny’s work. The cave is lit up with a DJ and the dancefloor is pumping. But seeing Abigail (Hailey Pinto) arrive with Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) quickly sours her party mood. Elsewhere, her sister, Jo (Maddison Brown), is already drunk – a pattern she has sunk into after the crushing loss of a patient.

Sonny, who has been hiding her secret, is quick to notice and tries to help.

“Sonny senses that Jo needs a shoulder to lean on and somebody to confide in, so he keeps it to himself in the hopes she will work things out in her own time, her own way,” Ryan explains.

Lacey lashes out

Tane gets close to a stranger at the party. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Sadly, she does not. The party is in full swing, and so is romance. Remi (Adam Rowland) and newcomer Clare (Eddie Nelson) get closer, while Tane (Ethan Browne) gets steamy with a stranger. When Jo sees her ex kissing another woman, she flees.

In defence of her sister, Lacey lashes out at Tane and the woman he was kissing but is quickly surrounded by the woman’s friends. She’s out-numbered in a dangerous situation….

Lacey is outnumbered and in big trouble. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Will someone die?

Meanwhile, Remi and Clare sneak off to have time alone in his car, while Sonny is in pursuit of Jo. With keys in hand, he’s desperate to reach her before she gets behind the wheel.

As each situation escalates, one person will be left fighting for their life. Who will it be? And will this truly be their end?

Home and Away season finale airs Monday December 7 and Tuesday December 8 on Channel Seven