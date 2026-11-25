Summer Bay is bracing for another explosive end-of-year cliffhanger, and Home and Away fans are already working overtime to piece together who won’t make it out alive.

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Following the show’s dramatic tease of the upcoming ‘killer finale,’ viewers have flooded social media with theories – and plenty of detective work based on recent filming schedules.

There’s a few main suspects at play when it comes to who may not make it out alive – because as we know, it’s not another year done and dusted in Summer Bay until someone meets their untimely end.

(Not Alf though, that man can weather any storm.)

Will someone die in the 2026 finale of Home and Away?

Eden and Cash have had a rough run this year. (Credit: Seven)

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Whether the grim reaper will present himself or whether we’ll be left on a torturous cliffhanger with someone’s life hanging on the line is yet to be seen, but if you’re an avid Home and Away viewer, you’ll know the fanbase associated with the show are amateur detectives.

The obvious pick would be Eden suffering some sort of catastrophic setback after her transplant, but fans of the Bay have much bigger theories at play – and a lot of them centre around Sonny or Jo.

“I think that with Jo drinking, she will hit Sonny with her car whilst drunk driving after that party,” one person commented on social media after the promo was aired.

“Maybe Jo was driving under the influence and crashed into Courtney [Mali’s baby mumma], and she loses the baby,” another guessed, with someone else saying it could actually be Jo who may not make it out alive. “If anyone dies i think it will be Jo. Drink driving accident,” they stated.

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“They’re never going to let the girl Mali’s dating have a baby and have them be happy,” another person wrote. “My money is on her.”

Why fans think Sonny may be the latest victim on Home and Away

Ryan Bown plays Sonny on Home and Away. (Credit: Seven)

Sonny’s name popped up consistently in the death guesses and for a very good reason – actor Ryan Bown joined the show in early 2025, but hasn’t been spotted filming any 2027 scenes yet.

“I am 99% sure that Ryan Bown (Sonny) has stopped filming since the end of July 2026. We will see him on our screens to end of the year/ start of 2027. His brother Dylan comes back and he is a regular,” an admin wrote in a popular Home and Away Facebook group.

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When someone questioned if Sonny’s brother Dylan gets murdered, another person chimed in: “Dylan returns, Sonny leaves and is killed in cliffhanger which involves a cave. Sonny was last seen filming on July 28, which incidentally is when the cliffhanger was filmed.”

Another added, “Dylan returns and he and Lacey are seen wearing black funeral clothes to say goodbye to Sonny as he finished filming back in late June early July.”

Ryan has been quiet on Instagram the last few weeks, but only days ago a fan commented on one of his older posts saying, “I can’t believe you’ve left us on Palm Beach 😢 you told me there was huge story coming that we wouldn’t expect and I never expected thi… I’ll miss Sonny.”

The plot thickens!

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Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven.

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