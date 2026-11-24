My Kitchen Rules has been full of spicy moments in the 2027 series, copping fan backlash as viewers debate if the show has focused too heavily on forced drama.

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MKR stars Mary and Golden chatted with Woman’s Day about their rivalry with season villains Angus and Simon, the strategic voting on the show, and which teams they got along with best.

(Credit: Seven)

Did you worry Angus and Simon calling you dishonest could affect your careers and reputation after the show?

Mary: “Yes, our reputation and integrity are being questioned on national TV. And we are mums, we teach our kids to always be honest and as nurses, we are professionals and we hold our heads high as being honest and accountable. We worked hard to get to where we are now and for them to be speaking maliciously and without thinking [of the] consequences, just says a lot about them as people and nothing to do with us. Who wouldn’t be offended being called dishonest? And especially from people who were using a strategy other than cooking. He can’t even look me in the eye when he was calling me names.”

How did you feel when they admitted they had voted strategically?

Golden: “It was their right to vote however they felt. But I feel sorry for Tiff and Giancarlo who played with full honesty and just wanted to showcase their love for food, passion and history. It was an honour to be served a dish that meant so much for Giancarlo and it was an amazing dish. It was not given the recognition it deserves.”

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Mary: “I was lost for words, I felt so bad for Tiffany and Giancarlo. All I was thinking of was them and how they got robbed.”

Do you feel that’s as good as cheating?

Golden: “If to them it’s not cheating, then so be it.”

Have you been playing strategically on the show too?

Mary: “Never, not once did we score any teams low to get through. We believed in our cooking, in our food and we didn’t need to play dirty. We want to win because we deserve it.”

Golden: “Everyone has a strategy when they joined this competition… ours was to cook great food to stay and win. Theirs was unfortunately different.”

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(Credit: Seven)

Why do you think they took an instant dislike to you?

Mary: “They just disliked every other team other than Krysten and Lucy.”

Do you think they felt threatened?

Golden: “They were 100 per cent threatened by us. But could not admit to the fact. A real man will stay in his lane and cook his best and not use hurtful words to bring another team down.”

Mary: “Only boys get threatened by women.”

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Are you better cooks than them?

Mary: “Let’s let the show answer that.”

Will you be annoyed if Simon and Angus make it into the final?

Golden: “I will wish them all the best…I think they will need that… Also… water and prayers for them if they make it into the final…”

Who did you get along with best?

Golden: “We got along well with most teams except Angus and Simon. Angus and Simon gave us the hardest time.”

Mary: “Alisha and Deanne and Tiffany and Giancarlo. We love them, those two teams are our ride-or-dies!”

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(Credit: Seven)

Who is your biggest competition?

Mary: “At first, it was Giancarlo and Tiffany, but when they got eliminated, it’s either Oliver and Harrison – so much passion and knowledge – or Sheridan and Ted. They may be frantic in the kitchen but somehow, they still produce great dishes!”

Golden: “Harrison and Oliver. They understand their food and I respect that. Sheridan and Ted because they seem to have magic powers at the last minute.”

What will you do with the prize money if you win?

Mary: “First, I’m going home to the Philippines to celebrate my win with my parents, then I’ll buy my husband a 40th birthday present as a thank you for supporting me in this journey. Then I’ll book flights to Europe, take the whole family there and spend my 40th in Italy. Some will go to our mortgage and the rest, I’ll start a business – something to do with food.”

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Golden: “One person comes to mind… my son. My son deserves time away with Mum for being a good boy when Mum was away for so long. As a three-year-old, I was amazed at how much he understood why I was not there. And for the rest of the money, it will be to fulfil another food dream. What that is? People will have to wait and see what Mary and I have up our sleeves…”

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