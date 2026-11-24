When Jenny Miller remembers her son Rhys Cauzzo, she focuses on his beautiful and creative nature – not the traumatic government scandal that led him to take his own life in January 2017.

Advertisement

“He would go to op shops and get electric blankets and set them outside the house so stray cats had a warm place to sleep,” Jenny proudly tells Woman’s Day. “Who does that?”

Growing up, Rhys was the class clown with a heart of gold.

“He was lots of fun and he loved pranking people, but he was a loving, warm person that always considered other people’s thoughts,” says Jenny, 63. “He was creative, artistic and adored animals.”

“Rhys didn’t have a bad bone in his body,” says Jenny. (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

Fond memories

As we chat, Jenny thinks back on fond memories of spending quality time at the Cairns skatepark with Rhys when he was a child. She smiles recalling how she’d watch him perform with mates in a band after moving to Melbourne in 2009.

“Rhys would play the keyboard and sometimes sing, and he absolutely shone on stage,” Jenny says.

“He felt so at home up there, and it made me a proud mama watching him.”

But in May 2016, a phone call from Centrelink ultimately lead to heartbreak for Jenny, and Rhys’ older brother Josh, 43.

Advertisement

During that fateful call, Centrelink asked Rhys to confirm details of his earnings from 2010 and 2011 that the Australian Tax Office had recorded.

During that time, Rhys was receiving income support to help him while also working as a casual florist. Later that month, Rhys – who also suffered from bouts of serious depression and anxiety – started receiving debt notices from Centrelink totalling $28,000.

Under Centrelink’s then newly implemented Online Compliance Intervention, which would later be known as Robodebt, an algorithm used by the system incorrectly assumed Rhys had been overpaid.

“I was at work when Rhys rang and he was really distressed about the debt,” Jenny says of the day the first letter arrived.

Advertisement

“He couldn’t work out where on earth this debt had come from.”

Jenny took the first flight available from her home on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast to Melbourne so she could take Rhys into his local Centrelink branch. They hoped they could get answers.

But Jenny says staff members were instructed not to discuss any debt notices with recipients and they would not provide any more information on how the debt was calculated.

Confused and worried, Jenny said they felt they had “no place to turn”.

Advertisement

Jack Patten portrays Rhys while Kate Box plays Jenny in a new ABC drama. (Image: ABC)

Shattered world

That November, a second debt collection service employed by the Department of Human Services began hounding Rhys, threatening they’d take money directly from his wages and even seize his car if he didn’t pay the debt by January 23, 2017.

“He couldn’t cope with it,” says Jenny. “Sometimes they’d call and text five times a day. He was inundated.”

Sensing the panic in Rhys rising, Jenny encouraged him to keep seeing his psychologist regularly.

Advertisement

But with every text, letter and phone call, his mental health continued to slide – and on Australia Day in 2017, Rhys tragically took his life, aged 28.

“He’d taken his partner Britt out for breakfast and played two gigs with his band,” Jenny says of the day that shattered her world. “I thought he was feeling okay.”

In the wake of Rhys’ death, Jenny found a disturbing drawing with the words “debt lyfe” that Rhys had drawn.

“That’s when I realised there’s more to this than someone just being depressed, so I went to the media,” says Jenny.

Shakedown follows the Robodebt scandal from the perspectives of Jenny, Centrelink employee Colleen Taylor and the scheme’s creator Malissa Golightly. (Image: ABC)

Exposing the truth

After going public, politicians labelled Rhys a “dole bludger”, but Jenny refused to let her son be remembered like that.

She kept fighting until a royal commission into the scheme was launched. In 2023, that’s what happened and it was found the program, which aimed to save the government up to $2 billion was “crude, cruel, unfair and unlawful”.

After losing a class-action and having to refund nearly 500,000 victims, Robodebt cost the government $2.4 billion.

No one responsible for implementing Robodebt ever faced criminal charges, however a formal apology was issued by the government.

Now Jenny’s incredible fight for justice is being portrayed by AACTA-winning actress Kate Box in the new ABC drama series, Shakedown.

Even though she admits true justice will never come, Jenny’s determined to never stop fighting for her son.

“I want him to be remembered for the beautiful person he was,” says Jenny.

“You don’t mess with mama bear. That’s why I am still standing up for my son.”

All episodes of Shakedown are available to stream on ABC iview now

ROYALS. CELEBRITY. REAL LIFE. Woman’s Day Newsletter The best entertainment and lifestyle news from Australia’s number one weekly mag. SIGN ME UP Never miss an exclusive story!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.