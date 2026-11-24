Snezana Wood’s life has been turned upside down since her husband Sam was arrested for allegedly strangling her in October, but according to new reports, the imprisoned reality star refuses to believe their marriage is over.

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The Daily Mail reports that Sam wants to contact his estranged wife from behind bars at Wolston Correctional Centre, a high-security prison outside of Brisbane.

The disgraced fitness influencer has been denied bail twice and has had an appeal adjourned, over domestic violence charges from his alleged attack on Snezana while on holiday in Noosa on October 3. He denies the charges.

One argument for refusing his bail was that he would try to make contact with his wife.

According to reports, Sam is expecting to be home for Christmas. (Credit: Instagram)

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Perhaps most troubling, an insider claims to Daily Mail that Sam has told Snez to get the house ready for his return and appeared to have expectations that he would be home “before Christmas.”

“[It] just goes to show how delusional he is and also how dangerous we believe him to be,” the friend says.

Moving on in Melbourne

While Sam has been locked up in Queensland for the past seven weeks, Snez, 46, has been desperately trying to move on with her life back in Melbourne. Snez, who shares younger daughters Willow, nine, Charlie, seven, and Harper, four, with Sam, has been seen taking the girls to their dance classes and catching up with close friends as she tries to maintain some normalcy and routine in their lives.

Snez’s oldest daughter Eve, 21, called the police on her stepfather during the alleged altercation on the Sunshine Coast. Since then, the fashion student has been a pillar of support for her mother, helping out with her younger sisters as the fallout from the scandal continues.

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Snez’s oldest daughter Eve was involved in the Noosa altercation with her stepdad Sam. (Credit: Instagram)

At Sam’s most recent plea for bail, the court heard his frantic phone call to his father, Andrew Wood, in which he pleaded to speak with Snez and suggested the possibility of her changing her story to police.

Speaking to that phone call, Snez’s friend claims it’s just another example of the former Bachelor’s control over his wife of almost eight years.

‘Controlled her life’

“This has highlighted what we have already known for a long time. Sam has controlled our friend’s life in terms of what she has been allowed and not allowed to say,'” adds the source.

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“He tries to control the narrative [with Snezana]. This has been going on for years.”

At his second bail attempt, Sam’s lawyer Paula Morreau KC stated that the couple were “expected to separate”, and the Mail’s source confirms that Snez is “done” with her husband as she continues to gain clarity on their toxic marriage.

“Snezana is not planning to welcome him back into the family home… no matter what the outcomes are from his legal proceedings,” the source says.

Appearing for Sam at Maroochydore Magistrates Court, his new lawyer Bradford Hill told the court they wish to “propose justice mediation” to the prosecution. The matter was adjourned until December 7.

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