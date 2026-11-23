It’s been John Farnham’s toughest year yet, but the love of his family and the news he has another adorable grandson on the way have lifted his spirits immensely.

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“Given everything John has been through with his health in recent times, the prospect of having a new grandbaby to love and spoil makes this announcement all the more special,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“It’s the most beautiful early Christmas present.”

Parents-to-be Rob and Melissa surprised John and Jill with the sweet baby news. (Credit: Instagram)

In a sweet video on Instagram, John’s oldest son Rob, 45, and his wife Melissa shared they’re expecting their first child together. The couple captioned the post, “Baby Farnham, Due 2027. We can’t wait to meet you little one. You are already so loved.”

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The source adds, “John and Jill are absolutely thrilled, and John, in particular, is so excited about becoming a grandfather again and welcoming another little Farnham member.”

‘Grateful’ to be here

The news that Rob’s set to become a dad has lit up an otherwise difficult few months for the close-knit family. Though John’s health has gradually been declining since his oral cancer battle in 2022, just weeks ago, his fans were saddened to hear he couldn’t make his star-studded tribute concert in Melbourne as he’d taken a turn for the worse.

The singer, 77, now requires continuous oxygen, a wheelchair and 24-hour in-home nursing care.

The singer has cherished the role of ‘Granddad’. (Credit: Instagram)

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Late last year, John reflected on feeling “very grateful to still be here” and how his next chapter would be about embracing all things family, especially involving his two sons.

“I find myself thinking of their happiness more and more,” he wrote in an updated version of his memoir, The Voice Inside.

According to the insider, the Farnham family have grown even closer as they rally together to care for John, always mindful to share updates on his health with his loyal fanbase.

“For now, they’re taking things one day at a time. It’s all about family; they treasure every moment they get together and never take for granted the time they have with him,” says the source.

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Rob and James played a huge part in bringing the musical tribute for their dad to life. (Credit: Instagram)

“Keeping the public informed about how John is doing is something the family feel strongly about. They know just how much Australians love and care for him.”

Despite John’s ailing health, “his mental state is really good” and “he’s happy, he’s laughing”, says oldest son Rob. It helps that Jill, John’s beloved wife of 53 years, has remained by his side 24/7.

“Mum definitely sacrifices herself for dad and to help dad and she’s an amazing woman and we’re very proud of her as well,” says Rob.

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“Obviously sometimes she gets a bit down but she has us to lean on and that’s what your family support is.”

Happiest grandparents

John and Jill became grandparents in June 2025 when their youngest son, James and his partner Dr Tessa Effendi welcomed their baby boy, Jett John.

The addition of a new Farnham family member undoubtedly brightened up the singer’s days.

“Mum and Dad have been coming over as much as they can,” James said. “They just love him.

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“[Dad] calls every couple of days and I FaceTime him when he can’t come over so he can see little Jett.”

Rob loves being an uncle to his brother James’ boy, Jett! (Credit: Instagram)

Uncle Rob has also been spending plenty of time with Jett as he gets some practice in for his first baby.

“Rob has always imagined what it would be like to have a child of his own,” a source reveals.

“He’s loved being an uncle but now he’s getting to experience that joy for himself.”

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