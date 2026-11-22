The Australian entertainment industry is in mourning the loss of music legend Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum.

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The 83-year-old passed away early Monday morning at the Epworth Hospital in Richmond Victoria, following a long period of ill health. Now, his peers, friends and fans have been taking to social media to pay tribute to a man who significantly shaped Australian culture for the last six decades.

Molly Meldrum and Cyndi Lauper in 1984 on Countdown. (Image; Countdown)

Molly Meldrum’s family has written a touching statement following his passing.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Australian music legend, journalist, producer and cultural icon Ian Alexander “Molly” Meldrum AM, who passed away peacefully on Monday 23 November 2026 at the age of 83,” it read.

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“He was deeply loved by his long-term partner, Yan Wongngam, his family and all who knew him. Affectionately dubbed “The Guru”, Molly was the heartbeat, the champion and the spirit of Australian music.

“He shaped not only the sound of a nation but also the dreams of generations who grew up with his voice guiding them.”

The statement also paid tribute to Yan, who cared for Molly through his ill health.

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“Yan cared for Molly with great love and devotion, especially through his final years,” the statement continued.

“The family is deeply grateful to him, to Molly’s many loyal friends, and to the staff at Epworth Richmond for their wonderful care.”

Molly Meldrum has won two Logies. (Image: TV WEEK)

Given his huge impact on Australian music, it’s no surprise tributes have been flowing from the musicians who worked alongside him.

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“Growing up in Australia, Countdown was such a big part of my childhood, and Molly Meldrum was at the very heart of it,” wrote Jason Donovan.

“A truly unique character, a great Australian and one of this country’s greatest pioneers and ambassadors for music and entertainment. Wherever you travelled in the entertainment world, whether in Australia or overseas, there was always a Molly story. He was loved, recognised and respected around the world for the extraordinary contribution he made to Australian music and the artists he championed. There will never be another quite like him.”

“Australian music was always championed by this man. Vale Molly,” wrote Dannii Minogue in Instagram comments.

“So many great Molly moments swirling around in my mind this morning. He was the champion of Aussie music and the people who made it.”

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Fellow music journalist Richard Wilkins has also paid tribute to his peer and friend Molly.

“It’s so sad, I don’t know what to say about Molly, where do you start,” said Wilkins on Today just moments after hearing the sad news.

“Australian music would not be what it is without his incredible contribution over the years. He actually worked with the Beatles, briefly, but he was known and loved by everybody in the business, here and around the world.”

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“[He] hasn’t been in the best of health recently, but look, so much love for this guy, I can’t even believe it.”

Molly Meldrum at the 2011 Logie Awards at Crown Palladium on May 1, 2011 in Melbourne, Australia. (Image: TV WEEK)

Tina Arena shared a post to Instagram, sharing her sadness over his passing.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Molly Meldrum, a man who made an incredible contribution to the music industry in Australia and abroad. My deepest condolences go out to his family and friends,” she wrote.

The band Human Nature has also shared touching words following Molly’s passing.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of the legendary Molly Meldrum,” they wrote on Facebook.

“He was such a huge presence in the Australian music industry and was a great friend and supporter of so many up and coming bands and artists – ourselves included.

“Thanks for everything Molly. Rest easy.”

Human Nature with Molly Meldrum earlier in their career. (Image: Facebook / Human Nature)

As the tributes continue to roll in, it’s clear the “Guru” left his mark on just about everyone he met.

Do yourself a favour, Molly. Rest easy.

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