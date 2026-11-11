It’s time to go: Everyone who has been evicted from Big Brother 2026 so far

Big Brother Australia 2026 is well and truly underway, and two weeks in, we’ve already had plenty of chaos as a bunch of random Aussies try to live together under the watchful eye of their cheeky overlord, Big Brother.

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This season’s hilarious, wildly different cast has been serving up endless entertainment, both in the nightly episodes and on the 24/7 livestream. But all good things must come to an end, and every week (or whenever Big Brother feels like it), another housemate gets sent packing.

It’s time to go Pheobe! (Image: 10)

So, without further ado, here are all of the housemates who have been booted from the big brother house so far. And make sure you keep coming back to this article, we’ll keep it up to date with all the evictions (and exclusive chats from the evicted housemates!) as they go down.

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Everyone evicted from Big Brother 2026 so far

Pheobe

Pheobe was the third housemate to be eliminated. (Image; 10 /TV WEEK)

The latest housemate to get the boot was Pheobe, the 26-year-old theatre-loving Bunnings worker.

Pheobe was upset by her nomination, but was heartbroken when her best friend in the house, Ebony, used her Head of House power to save Mathew instead.

“I can’t say that it didn’t hurt and didn’t make me feel sad because it did,” Pheobe told TV WEEK.

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“It was a situation where my friend could have saved me, but I don’t hold her accountable for that at all because she still had to save someone, and she saved someone who she cares about possibly more than me. Yeah, so I understand where she’s come from.”

While her stay was cut short after just two weeks, Phoebe says the experience was a blast and reminded her how important it is to put herself out there. Next up? She’s hoping Aussies will soon see her doing what she loves most: performing on stage.

Pam

Pam’s elimination was a doozy! (Image: 10 / TV WEEK)

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Pam’s elimination was a pretty great example of Big Brother’s chaos. It all went down when the house was in high spirits, celebrating Pheobe’s birthday. But things took a turn when they started playing pass the parcel and the final prize was a photo frame with a picture of Pam which read “evicted”. Ouch!

“As soon as we sat down for pass the parcel, I just thought this is going to be me,” Pam admitted following her elimination.

The surprise eviction brought Kyrah and Pheobe to tears… but later Pheobe admitted that it was still her best birthday ever.

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Harmon

That’s what happens when you steal the house’s coffee. (Image: 10 / TV WEEK)

The first housemate of Big Brother 2026 to be eliminated was 29-year-old IT salesman, Harmon — and if we’re being honest, it’s not really a surprise.

From the very beginning, Harmon created waves within the house. He deliberately hit the house’s coffee and salt stash (a crime!) because he believed the house had a boring vibe. But sadly for Harmon, this didn’t end well and he found himself up for nomination and eventually, eviction.

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If he had to have his time over again, Harmon says he’d be a lot “faker”.

“I’d be a bit faker and start to chat to people on their level,” Harmon admits to TV WEEK.

“I describe it as when you’re on a dating app and you ask those little questions to break the ice. The house felt like that. Whereas what I like to do is jump off something big and make a cannonball and hope the ice breaks. Instead, I hurt my butt.”



Who will be next to leave the house? Keep checking back, because we’ll update this list after every eviction

You can watch Big Brother on 10 or 10Play, or watch the housemates live on the Big Brother Livestream.

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