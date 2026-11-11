Hugh finally brings Sutton home to Oz – and Deb’s old house!

In a major milestone in their relationship, Hugh Jackman has finally brought his girlfriend Sutton Foster to his native sunny Australia. But in a move that some saw as a low-blow to his ex Deborra-lee Furness, the smitten couple’s first stop upon landing was the $15 million oceanfront home he once shared with his former wife!

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After a loved-up display through Sydney airport, Hugh, 58, and Sutton, 51, were spotted on the balcony of his luxury North Bondi penthouse as he showed her the stunning views below.

Now an insider tells Woman’s Day the actor is actually trying to convince the Younger actress that Australia could be the perfect place to buy their own “bolthole”.

“Don’t be surprised if it goes on the market shortly after this trip, so they can buy their own home together,” the source says. “He wants a place Down Under with Sutton that has no ties to his past – and one that no one knows about. This trip was the perfect chance for Hugh to ‘pitch’ Australia to her.”

Hugh and Sutton were very hands-on during their day out on Bondi Beach. (Credit: Backgrid)

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Hugh and Deb bought the Eastern Suburbs home in 2015 and were often seen enjoying the famous esplanade with their children, Ava and Oscar, in their younger years. The beachside property was one of the homes the Wolverine star retained in the 2025 divorce, and he considers Bondi “my home”, despite largely residing in New York.

“Deb is putting on a remarkable ‘don’t care’ show, but of course it’s irksome for her to see Hugh in their old Bondi love nest with another woman,” the source says. “It’s brought up a bunch of old memories of their happier times together.”

Bondi Beach was once Deb and Hugh’s special place in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Longtime theatre friends Hugh and Sutton went public with their romance in July 2025. Just months ago, insiders said Sutton was “desperate to see Australia with Hugh” but was worried about the potential backlash from his ex’s loyal fans on her home turf.

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That no longer seems to be an issue for Sutton, who couldn’t have looked happier to be with Hugh as he played tour guide around the Bondi neighbourhood. The couple laughed as they threw a frisbee on the sand, sharing a kiss as they strolled along the beach and Hugh cooled off in the surf.

“Hugh wants to take the next step with Sutton and he doesn’t want to do it without his Aussie clan’s approval,” the insider says of the home visit.

It’s been a busy week of jetsetting for the couple.

Just last week they were in Michigan, where Hugh stepped in as the honorary captain of the University of Michigan football team, the Wolverines. Prior to that outing, the pair spent time over in London and enjoyed a quiet American summer in North Carolina.

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Jet-setting couple Hugh and Sutton have been inseparable for much of the year. (Credit: Getty)

Wedding bells next?

The latest milestone in their relationship has only fuelled whispers that an official engagement announcement is imminent.

“They’re hoping to tie the knot in New York in the Spring and are considering Australia for their honeymoon,” the insider adds.

While a permanent Australia move could be on the cards, Sutton’s co-parenting situation with her ex Ted Griffin and their young daughter Emily could make that difficult.

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“Sutton loves Australia and had so much fun interacting with the locals. She can see where Hugh gets his sense of humour – she loves how happy he is when they’re there,” the source says.

“Sutton has custodial arrangements that will keep her in the US for now, but she can see why he wants to move back for good and she’s excited about putting Australia on her wish list.”

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