‘Cold feet’: Why Sutton Foster is dreading Hugh Jackman’s Australian homecoming

Hugh Jackman has a lot riding on his upcoming trip to Australia. The Wolverine star is expected to attend the Sydney Film Festival premiere of The Death of Robin Hood – a project he both starred in and produced – and he wants the woman he loves right there beside him.

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There’s just one problem: Sutton Foster isn’t so sure she wants to go.

“Sutton has set aside time to be there with him in Sydney,” an insider confirms to Woman’s Day. “It’s long overdue Hugh gets to show her his home country and they had time set aside for some sightseeing after the premiere. Sutton’s desperate to see Australia with Hugh as her tour guide – but not if she’s going to be unfairly blasted as a homewrecker by the locals, who will always feel loyalty to his Aussie ex-wife.”

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For Hugh, the trip represents something deeply personal – a chance to share his home country with the woman he loves, to play tour guide through the city that shaped him. For Sutton, it means stepping into the lion’s den.

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Australia has always had a fierce loyalty to Deborra-lee Furness, and the Younger actress, 51, knows it. Facing that scrutiny on foreign soil, so far away from home, is a very different prospect to navigating the New York social scene.

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TROUBLE BEFORE THEY’VE EVEN PACKED

The Sydney standoff hasn’t come out of nowhere. Just weeks after the couple made their high-profile Met Gala debut – stepping out arm-in-arm and grinning from ear to ear – cracks are already beginning to show.

The pair were recently spotted looking far from loved-up during a tense outing in New York, deep in what onlookers described as an intense discussion, with Sutton appearing visibly downcast. It was a telling contrast to their red carpet smiles – and insiders say the strain has been building for some time.

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“Sutton tries to ignore it, but some of the trolls and criticism online get the better of her,” a source previously told Woman’s Day. “She struggles with being branded a ‘homewrecker’, so does Hugh – but this is a whole new world for Sutton. She’s never been ‘hated’ like this.”

Sutton has hinted at the toll it’s taking herself. “I’ve been a leading lady for a long time… but often I feel really alone,” she confessed recently.

In what many interpreted as a nod to the way she has been pitted against Deb in the public eye, she also said: “Women of power can actually support each other, and we don’t have to be pitted against each other.”

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THE DECISION

So will Sutton get on the plane? Right now, it’s anyone’s guess. What’s clear is that the trip to Sydney has become about far more than a film premiere – it’s shaping up as a defining moment for the couple.

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