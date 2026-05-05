Deborra-lee Furness ‘stung’ over Hugh’s cruel “engagement move”

For Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness the Met Gala was their “special date night” with the celebrity couple attending several times together during their 27-year marriage; the last time just three years ago in 2023.



Now, in a sign that Hugh has truly moved on, he’s walked the red carpet hand in hand with girlfriend, Sutton Foster – and insiders are speculating that they’ve chosen this moment to publicly show off their engagement too!

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This is the first time the Hollywood couple, who have been linked together since early 2025, have attended the event together.

The new couple’s red carpet appearance is yet another blow to Deborra-lee, according to industry insiders.

This was the couple’s Met Gala debut. Credit: Getty.

“Of course it burns to see Hugh there with Sutton on his arm. That was always their special night of nights and one of the few she actually enjoyed,” a source close to couple exclusively told Woman’s Day.

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“It was as recently as 2023 that it was her and Hugh walking up those stairs, so it’s hard for her to see this. She knew it was coming but it doesn’t make it any easier. And the fact that Sutton and Hugh chose that moment to show off a huge sparkling ring makes it hurt even more.”

While Hugh gave his ex-wife a heads up that he would be attending this year’s Met Gala with the Younger star, the appearance has only confirmed how serious he is about moving on with Sutton.

“Hugh did let Deb know he would be taking Sutton this year but that only proves he’s fully aware of how much it will sting to see him with the women who stole his heart from her,” the insider dished.

Engagement ring? Fans are speculating Sutton’s huge ring could be a subtle way of announcing their upcoming marriage. (Getty)

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“But Hugh’s starting to find a bit of backbone and isn’t pandering any more to hurt feelings over Sutton. She’s here to stay and he has every intention of making her a permanent part of the family.”

The Greatest Showman star’s only concern is how his new romance might impact his relationship with his children, Oscar and Ava, who are very loyal to their mum.

“He’s hoping this will affirm Sutton’s place by his side and make things easier for them to accept her as part of their dad’s life,” the source explained.

“There’s no doubt the situation has eased somewhat over the past few months. Hugh wouldn’t have taken her to the Met if it hadn’t.”

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The Wolverine star had planned to take 51-year-old Sutton to last year’s Met Gala but felt it was too close to the divorce.

“There was also talk that Deb might go that year [after Hugh went the year before on his own] so it wasn’t worth the risk of a run-in with the world’s media watching,” an insider explained.

“He was so excited about taking her there and wasn’t going to let anything overshadow that.”

The appearance comes after months of engagement rumours. Credit: Instagram.

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The news comes after months of rumours that Hugh secretly proposed to Sutton while they holidayed in Costa Rica over New Years.

“Hugh’s been planning his marriage proposal for months ahead of their secret new year getaway to Central America and he couldn’t think of anywhere more romantic than the rugged beauty of Costa Rica,” an insider spilled to Woman’s Day at the time.

“It’s been Hugh’s secret bolthole for years and where he’d go to reboot from the pressures of his crazy life and failing marriage. He always feels renewed and energised after visiting there so it was the perfect spot to embark on the next phase of his life with Sutton by his side. He’s ecstatic she said yes.”

The new couple’s red carpet appearance is yet another blow to Deborra-lee. (Getty)

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