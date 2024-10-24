Speculation about Hugh Jackman’s love life has been rife ever since his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness was announced in September 2023.

Now, rumours are circling that the Aussie actor is seeing his former Broadway co-star, Sutton Foster.

Hugh and Sutton are “in love.” (Credit: Getty)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster starred in The Music Man together on Broadway in 2022, and at the time rumours were swirling that her marriage to Ted Griffin was on the rocks.

Now, it has been revealed that the actress has officially filed for divorce from Ted, whom she shares one daughter with.

Reports have since emerged that Sutton and Hugh are now in a relationship together.

“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source told Page Six.

“They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge,” the insider added.

They both recently separated from their spouses. (Credit: Getty)

Hugh was married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years before they decided to divorce last year.

They released a joint statement announcing their split, saying, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The former couple share two children together: a 24-year-old son named Oscar Maximilian Jackman, and a 19-year-old daughter called Ava Eliot Jackman.

Meanwhile, Sutton was married to Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin for nearly 10 years, and they share one seven-year-old daughter.

Prior to her relationship with Ted, Sutton was also married to American actor Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009.

