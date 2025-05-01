With a variety of movies at our fingertips, knowing which film to select can be incredibly overwhelming.

Between comedy, romance, action and so many other genres – what do you pick? Well, TV WEEK is suggesting a heist themed movie night!

You never know what to expect with a heist film but trust us when we say a heist movie can be more than an elaborate plan and risky escapes, it can also include light comedy, romantic tension and action!

To minimise the hassle of trying to select the perfect movie, we have complied a list for you.

Continue scrolling to see TV WEEK’s top picks!

The Italian Job Originally released in 1969, The Italian Job was remade in 2003 with Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron. The remake follows two thieves who assemble a team in order to steal from a vault in Venice, when one of the team members betrays them. A few years later, a new heist is set in motion. The Italian Job is available for streaming on Binge in Australia. Baby Driver A young getaway driver with a killer soundtrack – what more could you need? Baby Driver follows a young man forced into participate in criminal activities after a grave mistake as a teenager. This movie combines comedy, chaos, romance and a ‘bad guy’ with a moral compass. Baby Driver is available for streaming on Foxtel in Australia. WATCH NOW Ocean’s Eleven You can’t have a heist movie round-up without including Ocean’s Eleven. The 2001 movie featured Hollywood A-listers George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt. The plot follows a gangster who assembles even people to steal money from three popular casinos in Las Vegas. Following its success, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen was released with only a few years apart. Its most recent addition was Ocean’s Eight which followed incredible women who masterminded an elaborate heist. Its cast included Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna. Ocean’s Eleven is available to stream on Stan in Australia. Advertisement The Bling Ring Although this movie does not action-packed like traditional heist films. The Bling Ring was inspired by real-life events where high-school students – who were obsessed with fame – use the internet to track celebrities to rob their homes of millions. The drama/ heist film features Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga and Israel Broussard, even Paris Hilton made a cameo. The Bling Ring is available for streaming on Apple TV+ in Australia. WATCH HERE Inception We take a darker, sci-fi turn with this 2010 film! Inception follows Cobb, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who steals information from his targets by entering their dreams. Some fans consider Inception to be one of Christopher Nolan’s best films as it surpasses traditional heist films to explore human nature and all it’s faults. Inception is available for streaming on Apple TV+ in Australia. WATCH HERE Logan Lucky This 2017 comedy crime film features two brothers planning an elaborate heist during a NASCAR race in the United States, all the while evading the authorities. Logan Lucky includes major Hollywood stars including Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig and Hilary Swank. Logan Lucky is available to stream on Stan in Australia. Fast Five As one can expect from a Fast and Furious film, this movie is loud and fast as Brian, Dominic and his team of street racers plan to steal from a powerful Brazilian drug lord, all while being chased by a federal agent, played by Dwayne Johnson. While this film does not make the viewer question everything, it is a great, easy and an action-packed favourite. Fast Five is available to stream on Stan in Australia. Advertisement Previous Native ad body. Meet the cast of The Portable Door! Next Now You See Me This 2013 film was such a hit, they made two more and a third is on its way! Now You See Me explores a cat and mouse type of game between an FBI agent and four street magicians. The deceptive group has pulled off elaborate bank heists and robberies using illusions and mind games. The movie features Isla Fisher, Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson and Morgan Freeman. Now You See Me is available to stream on Stan in Australia. Widows Four criminal husbands pass away following a shootout with police, leaving their crushing debts to their widows. To take more control of their future, the widows come together to execute the heist their husbands planned before their deaths. The 2018 film features Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Collin Farrell. Widows is available to stream on Stan in Australia. Catch Me If You Can Young Leonardo DiCaprio heartthrobs will adore this movie! Doctor, pilot or lawyer, Frank is either incredibly intelligent or a brilliant scammer, we will leave that up to you to decide. Catch Me If You Can follows an FBI agent’s mission to track down the con man. While this 2002 film does not follow the concept of a heist film, its based on the autobiography of Frank Abagnale who performed cons worth millions of dollars. Catch Me If You Can is available to stream on Stan in Australia.

