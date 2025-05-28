Australian Hollywood figures Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their decision to end their marriage nearly two years ago after being together for 27 years.

Now Deborra-Lee has officially filed for divorce, with a source sharing with Daily Mail that, “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with, which includes a handsome spousal support payment.”

“There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but in the end, [Deborra] got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.”

The next step in the divorce is for the judge to sign off.

Deb also made a statement, sharing, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.

She continued, “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

Her statement ended with Deb sharing the “one thing” she has learned, which is “that none of this is personal,” adding, “we are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random.

“We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognise and heal the broken parts of ourselves…I remain grateful.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at this year’s Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

While out in New York City in September 2023, Hugh told photographers that “it’s a difficult time,” as seen in footage obtained by TMZ.

“I appreciate your thoughts, thank you,” he said.

Since Hugh’s quick statement, Deborra has spoken out for the first time since their joint statement announcing the divorce.

She told the Advertiser, “It is kind of exciting.”

She explained that despite divorce being a scary period of change, the transition is ‘probably our greatest gift’.

The original announcement of their divorce came via a joint statement released to People magazine, declaring this would be the only statement they would make on the matter.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said.

The pair were spotted at the Wimbledon Men’s Final. (Credit: Getty)

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

“With deep respect for one another, we have decided to end our marriage. We request privacy during this time.”

On October 12, 2023, Jackman and Furness seemingly reunited to celebrate Jackman’s 55th birthday at a New York restaurant.

A rep for Hugh confirmed that it was a lovely evening and there wasn’t any bad blood or awkwardness between the two.

Jackman shared a post to Instagram captioned, “I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels,”

He shared his birthday dinner to his Instagram follows with this pic, “Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!!” (Credit: Instagram)

(Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Jackman and Furness first met on the set of the Australian television show Correlli in 1995, and were married a year later. They have two children together, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, and just celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April of this year. The pair were last spotted together at the men’s finals at Wimbledon in July.

The specific reasons for the separation have not been disclosed, but the statement emphasizes their commitment to their children as they move forward.

According to Us Weekly, Hugh is set to write a memoir following his split from Deborah.

The couple were on different pages when they split up and ET reported that a source revealed, “They felt like it was time to divorce, but they still maintain a happy and cordial friendship.”

“At the end of the day, it was their collective agreement to go their separate ways and do the healthiest thing for everyone involved.”

This was originally published on our sister site WHO.

Hugh Jackman’s gingerbread house 2023 vs 2022 following his spit from Deborah. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

It’s Hugh and Deb’s first Christmas without each other and in the lead-up, fans have noticed a subtle but devastating detail in one of Hugh’s new pictures.

Their gingerbread house sadly no longer includes Deb after their divorce. The one sent for Christmas 2023 has now only got three presents, assumingly representing Hugh, Ava and Oscar.

