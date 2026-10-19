Everything we know about Michael Atkinson, Today’s new sports presenter

Michael Atkinson has been named as the Today show’s new sports presenter.

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The news was announced on Monday’s show, following Danika Mason’s announcement last week that she won’t be returning to the role after maternity leave.

“Sport is in my veins,” 37-year-old Michael said about the appointment.

“From growing up on rugby league, swimming and cricket in country Queensland, to playing Aussie Rules and tennis as a schoolboy, playing and working in rugby union as an adult, and working on netball and the Olympics in the media, I feel connected to every variety of sport.

“With two home World Cups next year and Nine’s biggest ever year of sport, it’s going to be epic. I can’t wait to bring the latest sports news to our viewers.”

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Here’s everything you need to know about Michael ‘Atko’ Atkinson.

Who is Michael Atkinson?

Queensland born and bred, Michael was passionate about sport from a young age. Growing up, he played rugby league, tennis and cricket and also took a keen interest in swimming and horse-racing.

Michael Atkinson. (Credit: Instagram)

When he was 29, Michael landed his first role in the media industry as a sports journalist and presenter at 9News Gold Coast.

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He later covered major sporting events like the Brisbane International and Suncorp Super Netball for Nine’s Wide World of Sports and is the host of Stan’s rugby coverage.

Over the 2025-2026 summer break, he was the acting sports presenter on Weekend Today and stepped into the role on a permanent basis after Clint Stanaway resigned.

“I’m excited and proud to be joining the Today family and becoming part of a program that’s such a trusted part of Australians’ weekends,” he said at the time.

“I grew up in regional Queensland where weekends are about family, sport, and catching up on what matters, so this role feels especially meaningful.

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“I’ve always had a passion for sport and the impact it has on our lives, so I’m fortunate to be continuing to host Stan Sport’s rugby coverage and my love for live sport, while taking on my new role co-hosting Weekend Today.”

When his new gig was announced on Monday, Atko said that co-hosting Weekend Today with Alison Piotrowski and Lizzie Pearl for the last 10 months has been a “huge privilege”.

“Not only are Ali and Lizzie exceptional professionals, but they have also challenged me to be a better broadcaster and we have become close friends,” he said.

“The past 10 or so months on Weekend Today have been some of the most enjoyable of my career to date and I’m eternally grateful for the experience of sharing the desk with Ali and Lizzie.”

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Offscreen, Michael is married to Sophie Smith and they share three children together – Teddy, Gus, and Paddy.

Why is Danika Mason leaving Today?

Danika Mason. (Credit: Getty)

Last week, Danika Mason announced she would not be returning to Today after her maternity leave.

“Obviously juggling all my NRL commitments, the Today show and a new baby as well, something had to give. So I have made the pretty tough decision. So, when I return next year, I won’t be coming back to the show,” she explained.

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“I have absolutely loved my time with everyone,” the 35-year-old continued.

“We have had the best audience and we have the best team. And it has been an absolute just such a fun two years, and everyone who is in here in the morning, all our floor crew, you guys are just amazing and I’ve had the best time.”

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