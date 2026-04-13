Hugh Jackman stuns Southern Highlands pub-goers with low-key visit

Locals in the NSW Southern Highlands got more than they bargained for over the weekend when Hugh Jackman made a surprise appearance at a beloved country pub.

Advertisement

The Hollywood star quietly dropped into the Moss Vale Hotel – affectionately known as “The Pinky” – for a relaxed drink, catching staff and patrons completely off guard.

(Credit: Instagram)

The venue later shared the moment on Instagram, posting a cheerful selfie with Hugh alongside team members. “The people you run into at The Pinky,” the caption read, thanking the actor for stopping by and taking the time to chat.

Dressed casually, Hugh appeared to be unwinding after a busy stretch of work commitments. Eagle-eyed fans noticed he was still wearing the same outfit from a recent industry appearance tied to his theatre venture, Together.

Advertisement

The initiative, created alongside Sonia Friedman and Ian Rickson, is focused on stripped-back productions that prioritise storytelling, equal pay for performers, and affordable access for audiences.

(Credit: Instagram)

Hugh’s pub stop comes amid a packed schedule that’s taken him from creative projects to high-profile sporting ventures. He recently reunited with longtime friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds to promote their SailGP team, the BONDS Flying Roos.

The duo have been fronting a light-hearted campaign ahead of upcoming races, leaning into their trademark humour while building hype around Australia’s strong showing this season.

Advertisement

While in Australia, Hugh has also been making time for personal connections. He shared a heartfelt update after catching up with close mate Gus Worland, revealing the pair “laughed till it hurt” during their reunion.

For those lucky enough to be at The Pinky, it was a moment worth raising a glass to.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.