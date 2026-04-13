Hugh Jackman stuns Southern Highlands pub-goers with low-key visit

Locals in the NSW Southern Highlands got more than they bargained for over the weekend when Hugh Jackman made a surprise appearance at a beloved country pub.
The Hollywood star quietly dropped into the Moss Vale Hotel – affectionately known as “The Pinky” – for a relaxed drink, catching staff and patrons completely off guard.
The venue later shared the moment on Instagram, posting a cheerful selfie with Hugh alongside team members. “The people you run into at The Pinky,” the caption read, thanking the actor for stopping by and taking the time to chat.
Dressed casually, Hugh appeared to be unwinding after a busy stretch of work commitments. Eagle-eyed fans noticed he was still wearing the same outfit from a recent industry appearance tied to his theatre venture, Together.
The initiative, created alongside Sonia Friedman and Ian Rickson, is focused on stripped-back productions that prioritise storytelling, equal pay for performers, and affordable access for audiences.
Hugh’s pub stop comes amid a packed schedule that’s taken him from creative projects to high-profile sporting ventures. He recently reunited with longtime friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds to promote their SailGP team, the BONDS Flying Roos.
The duo have been fronting a light-hearted campaign ahead of upcoming races, leaning into their trademark humour while building hype around Australia’s strong showing this season.
While in Australia, Hugh has also been making time for personal connections. He shared a heartfelt update after catching up with close mate Gus Worland, revealing the pair “laughed till it hurt” during their reunion.
For those lucky enough to be at The Pinky, it was a moment worth raising a glass to.