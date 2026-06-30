‘Not scorned’: Lisa Wilkinson hits back amid Karl Stefanovic drama

Lisa Wilkinson has publicly shared her reaction to Karl Stefanovic leaving the Nine Network by posting an impersonation video by comedian Henry Bretz, who parodied how Karl might react to exiting the Today show.

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In the video, Henry does a tongue-in-cheek impersonation of Karl, saying, “So I get fired for speaking my mind, but let me ask you this. Lisa Wilkinson, when she was going on and on about women’s s**t was she fired? She wasn’t. Makes me so angry.”

When Henry posted the full-length video on his Instagram, Lisa was quick to comment, saying, “Hey, hang on, I think I did get fired for going on about all that women’s shit…”

She then uploaded the skit to her own Instagram, saying “This is hilarious”.

Lisa famously made headlines in 2017, announcing, “I break up with Today,” following a bitter pay dispute largely driven by Nine’s refusal to equal her salary to Karl’s.

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Now it appears she’s having the last laugh. And while many fans also shared the laugh, when one person commented saying Lisa was “scorned” she was quick to set the record straight saying, “Not scorned at all. Just pointing out the irony.”

She also liked some telling comments from people on Instagram, including one person saying, “I love watching the old clips of you guys. What a great thing they had, until someone (probably men) screwed it up. And someone (probably Karl) acted very coy about it all! Anyway, stay classy Lisa!”

Perhaps most telling was the fact she also liked this comment from a fan: “I found it interesting than when he wore the same suit for a year to demonstrate allyship and inequity, he wasn’t up for equity in salary too?”

An industry insider spoke to Woman’s Day last week when Nine officially announced Karl’s immediate departure, saying there was no chance of Lisa and Karl forging an on-screen reunion any time soon.

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Karl and Lisa hosted Today for 10 years. (Credit: Nine)

“Karl and Lisa’s political sway could not be more polar opposite. Lisa would loathe to be in the company of the sort of people Karl has been interviewing – she was known on the Today show as a bit of a pitbull towards many of their conservative-minded guests,” the source said.

“It was one of her biggest gripes working with him all those years that he always came out the lovable larrikin, while she was always incredibly polarising.”

While Lisa and Karl appeared together on Today earlier this year after Lisa was interviewed about her new book The Titanic Story of Evelyn, the insider doesn’t expect their friendship to be rekindled.

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“One thing is certain, Lisa and Karl’s friendship won’t be rekindled anytime soon. She’d rather eat glass than go down that path again!”

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