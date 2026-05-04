‘No coincidence’: Lisa Wilkinson’s Today Show move amid Karl countdown

Former host Lisa Wilkinson famously made headlines almost a decade ago after declaring, “I break up with Today,” following a bitter pay dispute largely driven by Nine’s refusal to equal her salary to TV co-host Karl Stefanovic’s.

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However, Woman’s Day can exclusively reveal that Lisa, 66, has done a backflip all these years later and is apparently considering a return to the hosting role on the morning show.

And according to reliable TV insiders, despite her shock exit back in 2017 after a successful 10-year tenure at Today, it seems the mum-of-three has unfinished business.

Richard Wilkinsr is pushing for pal Lisa’s return! (Credit: Getty)

BACK IN THE HOT SEAT

“Lisa can read a room better than anyone – she knows there’s mounting speculation her former long-time friend and co-host, Karl, has all but confirmed he is leaving his Today family at the end of this year,” our well-placed source explains.

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“And with current co-host Sarah [Abo] set to take at least a year’s maternity leave, and further rumours she’s being chased by Seven Melbourne for a senior role after maternity leave, that’s two empty hosting chairs. And Lisa might see that as a golden opportunity to jump back in headfirst.”

Lisa appeared recently on Today to promote her new book The Titanic Story Of Evelyn, and while some fans found the reunion with Karl, 51, a “little awkward”, the insider says it was a chance for Karl to finally clear the air.

“It was no coincidence Lisa appearing on Today – this was a well-orchestrated event that could’ve gone either way, and thankfully it was well received!

“That rare on-air chemistry is still there. When producers initially approached Karl about Lisa coming on the show, he was genuinely all for it,” says the insider. “He hates holding a grudge and loathes bad blood.

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“As was Sarah, who sat back and marvelled at how much respect Karl and Lisa actually have for one another – it made for great TV and has given Karl the peace of mind he’s longed for since Lisa’s sudden departure. It’s his way of closing that chapter once and for all – and most importantly, on his terms.”

Sylvia Jeffries could feel overlooked for the top job. (Image: Getty)

STAFF OVERLOOKED?

Behind the scenes, one of Lisa’s biggest supporters is entertainment editor Richard “Dickie” Wilkins, who is believed to be heavily campaigning for Lisa’s return to the hosting chair.

“Dickie knows she and Karl were a ratings juggernaut, and with Today so dismally behind Sunrise every single week these days, he thinks Lisa has a fair chance of taking on Nat [Barr] and Shirvo over at Seven,” suggests our source.

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“Karl has a spring in his step with the success of his new podcast so the main issue is, if he does leave the building in December and Lisa takes on the host chair, where does that leave long-time loyal presenters like Karl’s sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys, David Campbell and Tom Steinfort? They have waited patiently in the wings for years to fill Karl’s shoes.”

There’s also speculation that Lisa could be looking at her big return to TV as a chance to build her own dream team on the breakfast show.

“Lisa could have a different agenda altogether and want to bring into the mix her former Ten buddy Hamish McDonald, who she worked with on the now defunct The Project.

“His move to radio hasn’t gone well, according to recent reports, and as his ratings continue to tumble, rumours are swirling that he may well be looking for a new job.”

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