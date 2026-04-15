“Cleared your calendar?”: Sarah Abo hint fuels Lisa Wilkinson comeback buzz

Lisa Wilkinson’s long-awaited return to Today has taken an unexpected twist, with a cheeky on-air hint – and social media proof – fuelling speculation she could be heading back to the desk again soon!

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The 66-year-old made a one-off appearance on the Channel Nine show this week, reuniting with her former co-host Karl Stefanovic and current presenter Sarah Abo. While Lisa admitted it felt “weird” to be back after eight years, the easy chemistry between her and Karl quickly returned.

But it wasn’t just the on-air reunion that caught attention.

In the comments of Lisa’s Instagram announcement ahead of her appearance, Sarah joked: “Have you cleared your calendar for August..? 😜😂 xx” – a remark that appeared to hint at her upcoming maternity leave and the possibility of Lisa stepping in.

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Lisa then replied: “Funny you should say that Sarah…I’m remarkably free these days!😂xxx”

The playful exchange has since sparked fresh intrigue about whether Lisa could make a temporary comeback to the show she co-hosted from 2007 to 2017.

Lisa’s original caption had already teased a nostalgic return, telling fans she would be back at the desk with Karl and Sarah to discuss her new book and “maybe a little reminiscing”. But Sarah’s comment added a new layer to the moment – one that viewers were quick to read into.

(Credit: Nine)

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During the segment itself, the trio reflected on Lisa and Karl’s decade-long partnership, with clips resurfacing some of their most memorable – and often hilarious – moments.

From playful antics to uncontrollable laughter, it was a reminder of the dynamic that once made them one of breakfast TV’s most dominant duos.

Karl described their time together as a “very special period”, while Lisa admitted she would often unintentionally say things that only became clear when she saw his reaction.

The appearance was officially to promote Lisa’s latest book, The Titanic Story of Evelyn, which explores the life of Evelyn Marsden – believed to be the only Australian-born survivor of the 1912 RMS Titanic sinking.

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Still, her return inevitably reignited interest in her abrupt 2017 exit from the Nine Network program, following a breakdown in contract negotiations. She later moved to rival show The Project in one of the industry’s most talked-about shifts.

Now, thanks to a light-hearted but pointed comment from Sarah, Lisa’s brief return may have opened the door to something more.

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