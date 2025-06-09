After almost two decades on air, The Project has been cancelled.

A statement from Network 10 confirmed the news in early June, revealing they would be introducing a “revised early evening program schedule.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“The Project will air for the last time on Friday, June 27, ending an incredible run of almost 16 years and more than 4,500 episodes,” the statement read.

“The recipient of 11 TV WEEK Logie awards and one Walkley award, The Project led the way with thought-provoking and unique conversations on primetime television covering a myriad of topics including marriage equality, animal welfare, disability awareness, NDIS, and domestic and family violence.

“The show has successfully balanced humour and heart with poignant discussions about current affairs and celebrity interviews that had the whole country, and sometimes the world, talking. ”

Ten’s news coverage will take the lead with a new national 6pm news program with information on current affairs and insights, airing six days a week. The 5pm local news bulletins will remain.

(Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Deal or No Deal will move to 7pm.

Over the years, many journalists, TV personalities and celebrities have graced the seats on The Project. The current hosts were Sarah Harris, Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Hamish Macdonald, Sam Taunton, Susie Youssef and Rove McManus.

In November 2022, Carrie Bickmore left the TV program after 13 years, shortly followed by Lisa Wilkinson and Peter Helliar.

The networked thanked those working in front and behind the camera, “we are proud that so many presenters and regular guests have become household names in Australia.”

“Waleed Aly’s Something We Should Talk About editorials about powerful important issues gained international attention, and by the end of Carrie Bickmore’s incredible tenure on The Project, millions of dollars had been raised for Carrie’s Beanies 4 Brain Cancer,” the statement reflected.

