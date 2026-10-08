Think you can outsmart a traitor? Applications for The Traitors Australia 2027 are now open

Do you watch The Traitors Australia and think, “man, I’d be amazing at this?”

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If that statement resonates with you, it’s your time to shine as applications for The Traitors Australia 2027 are now open.

The exciting news was announced on The Traitors Instagram account on Wednesday night.

“I think enough reality TV stars have been murdered for now,” quips host Gretel Killeen.

“So, why don’t we start murdering you? If you think you have what it takes to play the new season of The Traitors, I suggest you apply now. “

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Kween Kong, Claudia Bonifazio, Alvin Quah, Monaaki hoepo and Cosima DaVito on The Traitors Australia. (Image: The Traitors)

The Traitors follows a group of contestants as they work together to build up a prize fund by completing challenges. But hidden amongst them are a few “Traitors” who are tasked with murdering the contestants one by one and sabotaging challenges. The rest of the contestants, known as “Faithfuls”, must weed out who the hidden Traitors are to banish them from the competition.

If the Faithfuls manage to banish all the Traitors, they split the prize pool. However, if a Traitor makes it to the end, they steal all the money.

While the first two seasons of The Traitors Australia predominantly cast everyday Aussies, season three featured reality TV stars including Big Brother‘s Tully Smyth, Survivor‘s Kirby Bently, Australian Idol‘s Ian “Dicko” Dickson, The Bachelor‘s Alex Nation and Married At First Sight‘s Cam Merchant, just to name a few.

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The series was an absolute hit, showing us a new side of the media personalities, whilst serving up the iconic Traitors game play that we know and love.

What do I need to be eligible for The Traitors Australia 2027?

If you’re interested in applying for the show, there is some eligibility criteria that you must meet.

Applicants must be at least 20 years old. They must be an Australian citizen, permanent resident, hold an Australian or New Zealand passport or reside in Australia.

You must be available for three weeks in late summer 2027. However, this timeframe is subject to change at the discretion of the network. And, of course, you must agree to the show’s Terms and Conditions, and Privacy Notice.

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Luke Packham strategizing alongside Lawson Mahoney and Krissy Marsh. (Credit: 10)

How do I apply for The Traitors Australia 2027?

If you fit the bill and you’re brave enough to sign up to television’s most devious show, you can apply HERE.

So, are you game?

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