The Traitors Australia is back with a celebrity season — Here’s who has been cast

Our favourite devilish reality show, The Traitors Australia, is back with a new host and a whole new bunch of contestants ready to lie, fib, and deceive their way to the end.

This time around, Big Brother queen, Gretel Killeen, has taken over from Roger Corser as the host of the devilish series.

She’ll be joined by a handful of Australian celebrities from all walks of life who will be sorted into two categories — The Faithfuls and The Traitors. The Faithfuls will be working together to complete tasks to win money for a prize pool, whilst the Traitors will do their best to secretly sabotage the Faithfuls. It’s then up to the Faithfuls to work out the Traitors in their midst and eliminate them before the final to win.

So, without further ado, let’s meet the celebrity cast of The Traitors Australia.

The Traitors Australia celebrity cast list

Ian “Dicko” Dickson

(Image: 10)

We first met Ian “Dicko” Dickson on Australian Idol as one of the judges alongside Marsha Hines and Mark Holden.

Before his time on Idol, Dicko worked for Sony BMG Australia, where he helped scout talent in the music industry, so his role on the expert panel was to give real-life industry insight to the contestants. Sometimes, he was criticised for his harsh critiques, but we think his straight-talking attitude might come in handy on The Traitors.

Most recently, Dicko appeared on the 2023 season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! He was eliminated third.

Gamble Breaux

(Image: 10)

Gamble Breaux is one of the biggest personalities on The Real Housewives Of Melbourne.

Known for her love of Pomeranians and singing, Gamble is a larger-than-life personality who is sure to cause chaos in the mansion.

Surely, after her time verbally jousting with the other housewives, The Traitors should be a breeze.

Keira Maguire

(Image: 10)

Keira Maguire was a contestant on Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor in 2016.

After receiving the ‘villain edit’, she appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here before returning to Bachelor In Paradise in 2018.

With more than 120K followers on Instagram, Kira became a content creator.

Rhys Nicholson

(Image: 10)

Rhys Nicholson is a comedian known for his quick wit and smart tongue — but does it have enough street smarts to last on The Traitors?

While Rhys has been performing around the Aussie comedy circuit since 2011, he gained international acclaim as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Most recently, Rhys has appeared on Taskmaster Australia and House of Games.

Shane Gould

(Image: 10)

Shane Gould is a legendary Aussie Olympic swimmer and former Australian of the Year.

Despite only competing in the 1972 Olympics, Shane won five medals — more Olympic medals than any other female Australian athlete had ever done at the time. She also set 11 world records and is still the only swimmer in history who held all freestyle world records at the same time.

In 2018, 68-year-old Shane won Australian Survivor, making her the eldest winner of the entire Survivor franchise.

In short, Shane is one to watch.

Henry Nicholson

(Image: 10)

When Henry Nicholson turned up to Australian Survivor in 2017, he presented himself as a laid-back Yoga instructor. In reality, Henry was a labourer with a degree in marketing and accounting under his belt, and wanted to slip under the radar.

Henry returned for Australian Survivor: All Stars in 2020 where he played hard from the get-go, even going as far as crafting a fake idol to deter votes away from him.

If I were a contestant on The Traitors Australia, I’d keep an eye out for anyone who was previously on Survivor.

AJ Antonios

(Image: 10)

We first met Alexander “AJ” Antonios as a contestant from Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn II.

As a poker player and diehard fan of Survivor, he fit right in on the Brains tribe. He made it to day 47 — not too shabby!

Cam Merchant

(Image: 10)

Cam Merchant is a former cricketer and one of Married At First Sight‘s success stories.

After meeting his wife, Jules Robinson, on the show in 2019, the pair proceeded to get married (for real) and have a family together.

He’s always been the nice guy on screen — will this continue on The Traitors? Only time will tell.

Manaaki Hoepo

(Image: 10)

Admittedly, The Traitors Australia is a different kind of show to what reality star Manaaki Hoepo is used to.

Manaaki first entered the public eye on Heartbreak Island before appearing on Aussie Shore.

He’s never been afraid of confrontation, and we can’t wait to see his larger-than-life personality on The Traitors.

Lawson Mahoney

(Image: 10)

Lawson Mahoney is a model-turned-television personality after he had his television debut on the Channel Seven Made in Chelsea spin-off series, Made In Bondi.

Now, he’s putting his trickery to the test on The Traitors.

Krissy Marsh

(Image: 10)

There are two housewives in this cast list!

Krissy Marsh is a media figure and a Real Housewives Of Sydney cast member. Before her time on the glitzy reality show, Krissy was a model turned real estate agent.

She says her time on The Traitors was a challenge, but one she’ll never forget.

“I absolutely loved my time on the show, it was a completely new experience, not what I anticipated at all, but one I truly welcomed. It pushed me to learn, grow and step well outside my comfort zone, both physically and mentally,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I also met an amazing and diverse group of Australians who I’m now so proud to call my friends. It’s something I’ve always told my children: put yourself out there and try new experiences. This was definitely one of those moments, and I loved every second. “

Kween Kong

(Image: 10)

Kween Kong is a legendary drag queen who came runner-up in RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two, before competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.

Originally from New Zealand, Kween Kong is the ultimate performer known for her dance and choreography skills.

Alvin Quah

(Image: 10)

MasterChef alum Alvin Quah is known for his bubbly attitude and ever-changing glasses.

After first appearing on MasterChef season two in 2010, Alvin returned to the kitchen to compete in MasterChef: Back To Win in 2022 where he came in sixth place.

“In a plot twist that is my life, I’m trading aprons for alliances,” Alvin wrote on Instagram.

“From the MasterChef kitchen to the Traitors castle… same energy, different knives.”

Kirby Bentley

(Image: 10)

Kirby Bentley is a proud Noongar Yamatji woman and absolute powerhouse in the sporting world. Not only has she played professional AFLW and netball, but she has also appeared on Australian Survivor twice.

Her first appearance was in Survivor: Titans vs Rebels in 2024 and her second in Survivor: Australia vs the World in 2025.

Known for her amazing strategic game, she’ll fit right in at The Traitors‘ mansion.

Josh and Luke Packham

(Image: 10)

While we first met twin brothers Josh and Luke Packham on Love Island in 2019, with Josh winning the show alongside Anna McEvoy.

However, we truly got to know them as a dynamic duo when they appeared on The Block in 2021 without any renovation experience. While their time on the show was filled with ups and downs, they managed to sell their home for $3,930,000, walking away with a nifty profit of $530,000.

So ready to go into the Manor with Luke for this psychologically brilliant game.

Now, the real question is what will their game plan be when they enter The Traitor’s manor: will they split up or work as a team?

Cosima De Vito

(Image: 10)

Cosima De Vito appeared in the veyry first season of Australian Idol in 2003.

She made it all the way to the final three before she had to tragically withdraw from the series due to throat nodules — much to the dismay of the Australian public.

After recovering from her nodules. Cosima continued to pursue music and landed a number one single on the ARIA charts for a cover of the classic Aussie tune “When The War Is Over” in 2004.

Rachael Evren

(Image: 10)

We were first introduced to Rachael Evren on Love Island in 2021.

Admittedly, Rachael was the self-confessed nerd of the house who was looking for someone who loved Star Wars, Lego and cinema just as much as she did.

While she didn’t meet her Mr. Right in the villa, she recently got engaged to her partner Josh Kilgore after nine months of dating.

Aww!

Claudia Bonifazio

(Image: 10)

Claudia Bonifazio is another Love Island alum in the mix!

The Adelaide-born beauty was an islander on the 2022 season of Love Island and ended up winning the show with her partner Austen Bugeja. And, in some happy news, they’re are still together!

But now, Claudia is trading the villa for a much more stately home for The Traitors.

“Living my Cluedo dream,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Was it Claudia, in the billiard room, with a knife? Just wait to find out.”

Rob Farnham

(Image: 10)

Rob Farnham is the son of beloved Aussie musician John Farnham.

As you may expect for someone who grew up in a home filled with music, Rob decided to follow in his dad’s footsteps. He’s been performing since he was young.

How will he do on The Traitors? We’ll have to wait and see.

Tully Smyth

(Image: 10)

Tully Smyth became a household name after a stint on Big Brother in 2013.

At the time, 25-year-old Tully found herself in quite a scandal when she formed a romantic connection to fellow housemate Anthony Drew whilst having a girlfriend on the outside.

While it was a media hullabaloo, Tully left the Big Brother house to discover that she’d gained thousands of followers.

“What I wasn’t ready for was coming out of the house to tens of thousands of Instagram followers,” she wrote. “Social media was only just starting to flex its muscles, and we were basically the guinea pigs. I had zero clue what I was doing, which was both thrilling and mildly terrifying.”

Tully has since become a popular content creator, writer, and columnist.

Alex Nation

(Image: 10)

We first met Alex Nation after she won the heart of Richie Strahan on The Bachelor in 2016.

While Richie was taken with her, the Australian public was divided between Alex and the other runner-up, Nikki Gogan.

A year after the finale, Richie and Alex had a rough split. But in an awkward turn of events, they both ended up appearing on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. Alex is in a happy relationship with Carson Jory and the pair have two kids together.

Now, Alex is returning to reality TV to give The Traitors a go.

“Am I a Faithful? Am I a Traitor? Do I crash out as dramatically as I did on The Bachelor in 2016?” she quipped.



“I’m swapping roses for round tables… and let’s just say, trust is in short supply.”

When is The Traitors Australia season three coming out?

While Channel 10 haven’t confirmed when The Traitors Australia season three is hitting our screens, they say it’s “coming soon”.

We’ll be the first to update you as soon as they drop the date,

