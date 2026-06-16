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Will Australian Idol ever turn to its past glory? Former judge Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson weighs in

'I like to see the story from start to finish.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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When Ian “Dicko” Dickson joined Australian Idol in 2003, he was already a heavyweight in the music industry, having worked with global stars including Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis and Mariah Carey.

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But despite decades spent behind the scenes at record giants Sony and BMG, it was his role as Aussie television’s brutally honest British judge that turned him into a household name.

“You can’t just turn it off,” the 63-year-old tells TV WEEK.

“You exist in this twilight, vaguely famous persona and that is awful because at that point, rather than everyone looking at you and saying, ‘There’s Dicko’, people narrow their eyes and go, ‘Where do I know you from?’”

Mark Holden, Marcia Hines, Ian "Dicko" Dickson behind the judging desk on Australian Idol.
Australian Idol launched in 2003 with Mark Holden, Marcia Hines and Dicko as the series judges. (Credit: CH10)
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Dicko’s sharp tongue became one of the defining features of the show, although it was also responsible for some of his most controversial moments – including his infamous comments to contestant Paulini.

After a performance in a gold dress, Dicko, who is appearing on The Traitors Australia premiere season later this year, told the singer she should “choose more appropriate clothes or shed some pounds” – a remark that sparked national headlines.

“When I made that comment, those mundane words about Paulini and that gold dress, that night my wife and two daughters told me I’d ruined everything,” he recalls.

“It’s hard to regret what I said because it’s a big part of television history, but would I say it these days? Absolutely not.”

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Paulini Curuenavuli in a gold dress on the Australian Idol stage.
Dicko’s comments about gorgeous Paulini got him in strife with his wife. (Credit: CH10)

More than two decades later, Dicko believes the biggest difference between the original Australian Idol and today’s version isn’t the judges or the contestants – it’s what happens after the cameras stop rolling.

During his time on the show, stars including Guy Sebastian, Ricki-Lee and Paulini used the series as a launchpad to long-term careers. Dicko says that success didn’t happen by accident.

“I was still working at the record company when we had a fantastic plan to catapult Guy into the market,” he says.

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“His album became the fastest-selling Australian album since Whispering Jack. That’s what happens when you have somebody on the judging panel who’s actually directing traffic for their career as well.”

It’s that hands-on mentorship that Dicko believes modern talent shows are missing.

Mark Holden, Marcia Hines, Ian "Dicko" Dickson against a red backdrop all dressed in black.
Dicko (right) says he has changed a lot since his Idol days. (Credit: CH10)

“If I was ever going to do it again, there’d be no reason for me to do it unless I was going to work with that person afterwards and help them become a star,” he explains.

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“I like to see the story from start to finish.”

A lot has changed since Dicko’s Idol days. Social media now dominates the entertainment landscape, outrage travels faster than ever and television personalities are expected to tread more carefully.

Dicko admits he’s changed too.

“I look back on the person who said those things in 2003 and it was a different world and I was a different person,” he says. “I’m still an arsehole when I need to be, but I don’t think I’d trot it out as willingly just for a television show.

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“I’d rather live my life based on kindness these days. I think that’s a far more powerful force than creating clickbait and outrage. But kindness isn’t terribly sellable.”

TV WEEK is counting down Australia’s top 70 TV shows of all time, one of which is Australian Idol, and we want your vote! You can vote for your top 10 Australian TV shows of all time HERE. Get in quick – voting closes on June 21! 

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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