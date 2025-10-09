EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack gives insight into his father’s tragic final days and reveals why his family are yet to read his memoir -“It’s been a difficult time for everyone”

Not even three months have passed since Ozzy Osbourne‘s tragic death and the world is still coming to terms with it.

No one, however, is more at a loss than his family.

Off the back of his memoir Last Rites, which was released posthumously this week, Ozzy’s son Jack, 39, chats to Woman’s Day exclusively about the Black Sabbath rocker’s final days, why it was important for him to finish the book just days before his death, and why his family – including sister Kelly and mother Sharon – can’t bring themselves to read it.

Since Ozzy’s death, his family have been left so bereft that they haven’t been able to finish his memoir. (Credit: Getty)

How did the idea for doing Last Rites come about?

JACK OSBOURNE: My father had been working on Last Rites for a very long time—chipping away at it over the last three or four years.

He always felt he needed to do a follow-up to I Am Ozzy, because so much had happened in the 20 years since that book was released.

From life after the TV show, to the Sabbath reunion, to releasing his last two albums, and finally his health issues. It was important to him to capture all of that.

Do you or other family members have favourite passages or anecdotes from the book?

JACK: If I’m being honest, not many of the family members have read the book yet—it’s been difficult time for everyone.

For me, the last chapter is what I’ve reflected on the most. He finished it just a few days before he passed.

Throughout Last Rites Ozzy reflects on his early life with the insight gained as we grow older. Were there things that changed about him and the way he experienced the world towards the end of his life?

JACK: There’s a lot to reflect on with that question. My father was always considered the ‘wild man of rock,’ the ‘Prince of Darkness,’ and so on, but the last seven years were the complete opposite.

Because of his injuries and declining health, he slowed down. And sometimes with a curse comes a blessing.

Slowing down gave him the space to really reflect on his journey—his successes, his failures, his joys, his sadness and ultimately, what mattered most to him. This book captures some of that.

Jack reveals that while Ozzy was known as the “Prince of Darkness” throughout his career – he was the complete opposite during the last years of his life.

Do you recall any moments or conversations with Ozzy as he was working on the book about the material he wanted to include?

JACK: He was very private about the process and didn’t share much about what he was including. I’d try to ask, but he’d often brush it off.

I’ve often said this about my father, he was the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet. He honestly didn’t think anyone would care about what he was writing in Last Rites. So when I asked him, he always downplayed it.

It’s so clear from reading Last Rites that Ozzy loved his fans. Is there anything that didn’t make it into the book that you’d like for them to know?

JACK: Here’s the truth—my father fought a very hard fight to get on that stage in Birmingham on July 5.

He was determined to say goodbye to his fans, and that’s exactly what he did. He loved them deeply because they gave him the life he had. He always said he would have been nothing without their love and support.

That last show was his way of giving back one final time.

Days after his final gig with Black Sabbath, Ozzy passed away from a heart attack. His family attend his public funeral in Birmingham on July 31.

What do you think Ozzy would like readers to take away from the book?

JACK: My father would want people to smile, laugh, and feel love when they read it.

He absolutely hated when people felt sorry for him.

I know some fans will get emotional—it’s hard not to—but he couldn’t stand when people cried in front of him or got sad around him. So enjoy his words. Feel his energy. Remember who he will always be. And never stop loving him.

Last Rites is available to buy now through Hachette Australia. RRP $34.99

Last Rites was released posthumously through Hachette on October 7.

