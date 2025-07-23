Inside Ozzy Osbourne’s family life with his six kids

This week it was announced that legendary heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne had died at 76.

Advertisement

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” a statement from the family read.

The Black Sabbath frontman died just weeks after performing his farewell show.

(Credit: Instagram)

In his later years, Ozzy became a household name to a whole new generation through his hit MTV reality series, The Osbournes, which followed Ozzy, and his wife Sharon, and their two kids, Jack and Kelly, through the ups and downs of their daily life.

Advertisement

The series was a career launchpad for Sharon, Kelly and Jack, and it showed a side to Ozzy that people had never seen before.

But Ozzy had four more children who didn’t participate in the show.

Here’s everything we know about Ozzy Osbourne’s two marriages and six kids:

WHO WAS OZZY OSBOURNE’S FIRST WIFE?

Ozzy first met Thelma Riley during a night out with friends in Birmingham.

Advertisement

“She was beautiful and I wanted to talk to her,” Ozzy recalled in his memoir, I Am Ozzy. “I pulled her on the dance floor.”

“A year or so later, in 1971, we got married in a registry office. I thought it was what you did: get some dough, find a chick, get married, settle down, go to the pub.”

After the pair tied the knot, Ozzy adopted Thelma’s son Elliot from a previous relationship. Then they welcomed two children together — a daughter named Jessica and a son named Louis.

The couple split in 1982 and within a year, Ozzy had married Sharon, who was his manager at the time.

Advertisement

Sharon and Jack Osbourne. (Credit: Instagram)

In August 2019, Sharon told PEOPLE that Ozzy was upset when he heard that his son Jack and his ex-wife Lisa Stelly were separating.

“When Jack said that he was getting divorced, Ozzy cried. He said, ‘I’m crying for you because I know how painful it’s going to be, because I’ve been through it and I don’t want you to experience that pain,’ ” she told the publication.

In the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, Jessica and Louis opened up about what it was like growing up with Ozzy as their dad.

Advertisement

“When he was around and he wasn’t [drunk], he was a great father,” Louis said in the documentary.

“But that was kind of seldom, really. I just have a lot of memories of him being drunk, random s**t like driving cars across fields and crashing them in the middle of the night and stuff like that,” he continued. “It’s not good for family life, really.”

“I don’t remember being put to bed or having a bath by dad or anything like that,” Jessica added. “I wouldn’t say he was there for us, no, never on sports day, school trip, parents’ evening. He wasn’t like that, no.”

OZZY’S LONG MARRIAGE TO SHARON

Ozzy and Sharon tied the knot in 1982.

Advertisement

One year later, their eldest daughter Aimee was born. They also welcomed Kelly in 1984 and Jack in 1985.

Aimee moved out of the house at 16 when the family first started filming for The Osbournes.

“Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television?” she later explained. “I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable.”

In 2008, she defended her decision once again to The Independent.

Advertisement

Aimee Osbourne. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m not some weirdo depressed daughter that’s afraid of the world and locks herself in her room all day,” she told the publication. “I just didn’t choose to do the show. I want to be a singer, and I felt if I’d stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing I would have been typecast right away.”

“[Sharon] was hurt, and we definitely had a tough time with disagreements. I’m more reserved and my private life is very important.”

Aimee is a musician and she performs under her initials ARO. She also runs a production company called Osbourne Media with her younger brother Jack.

Advertisement

In 2018, she told The Independent she doesn’t have a close relationship with her sister.

“I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No,” she told the publication.

In an interview with Armchair Expert in 2021, Kelly said she doesn’t talk to her older sister.

“We don’t talk. We’re just really different,” she said to host Dax Shepard.”She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.