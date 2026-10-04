“The last straw”: Why Camilla is at “breaking point” in her marriage to King Charles

To say it’s been a challenging fortnight for King Charles is an understatement.

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In the wake of Earl Spencer releasing his memoir, the British monarch has been accused by his former brother-in-law of being dismissive about the late Princess of Wales’ legacy, seeming “giddily elated” after learning of Diana’s death and acting insensitively towards his then-young sons’ intense grief.

So it would be fair to assume that 77-year-old Charles’ nearest and dearest would close ranks in a bid to comfort and protect the monarch, especially given he is still undergoing cancer treatment.

However, behind closed palace doors, Woman’s Day has learned that Queen Camilla has been pushed to the edge by this latest drama – and she wants out!

“There’s a lot of talk that she and Charles are well and truly at their breaking point, and that this is affecting the marriage in a very significant way,” a royal source explains.

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“The growing consensus is that this Earl Spencer book is well and truly the last straw.”

King Charles is said to be obsessed with the book. (Image: Getty)

FEELING ATTACKED

Making matters worse, instead of shrugging off the claims made in Swan Song, the new memoir about his late ex-wife, Charles is raging with fury about how he’s been wronged.

“All the King can talk about right now is this book and everything it’s dredged up,” continues the insider.

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“He’s enraged and can’t believe that there was nothing that could be done to stop this.”

With the King now reportedly obsessing about what calamity might face the royal family next, he’s been left on edge.

“He can’t sleep, he’s hardly eating, and he’s so short tempered, which is making him very hard to live with.

“Camilla is trying to be sympathetic but she doesn’t have a whole lot of patience because she feels attacked, too.

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“The whole atmosphere is very toxic.”

The Earl’s book has caused chaos in the royal family. (Image: Instagram)

Unsurprisingly, Camilla has decided to retreat to her bolthole and safety net, Ray Mill House. Even though the idyllic cottage in Lacock, Wiltshire, is no longer registered in her name, the queen retains it as a private getaway from official royal duties – and Charles.

“Camilla is finding the overall atmosphere at Clarence House too much to bear at present,” notes the insider.

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“It’s no secret that she and the King aren’t in a good place.”

And Camilla is still reeling at the surprise return to the UK of Prince Harry last month and is bracing for more drama.

Meanwhile, Charles is still dealing with Andrew’s mess and there are rumours that Sarah Ferguson is publishing her own tell-all.

“It’s no wonder they are at their wits’ end. Camilla was hoping the next few years would be calm but instead the royal family is now constantly putting out fires.

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“But the queen is nothing if not resilient and hopes a bit of space will put her and Charles back on track. After all, they’ve been through harder times than this over the years!”

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