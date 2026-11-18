Prince William appears to have let a very big secret slip, and Aussie royal fans have plenty to look forward to.

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After the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, William was chatting with stars on stage when he was heard saying, “Big year next year, Australia!” That’s a clear hint that the 2027 awards are heading Down Under!

Now, an insider tells Woman’s Day it’s not just William who’s coming. Kate and the kids are, too.

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When is Prince William visiting Australia?

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but the Earthshot Prize is usually held in October or November, which would put the visit late next year.

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It would be the Wales family’s first trip here since 2014, when William and Kate brought eight-month-old Prince George on his first overseas tour. Royal author Juliet Rieden told Hello! last month that Australia was “well overdue” a visit.

And according to our insider, William is just as keen. “William and Kate are desperate to get back there,” they say. “They’ve always had the best of times there.”

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They also reveal how it came together, and it’s partially thanks to Wildlife Warrior and Earthshot ambassador Robert Irwin. “Robert was a key factor in William’s decision to host Earthshot there,” the insider says. “He pretty much guilt tripped him for being away so long, especially after the Prime Minister [Anthony Albanese] told everyone the Wales’ were touring in 2026.”

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So why the wait? “It was a Royal-packed year with Queen Mary and King Frederik visiting Australia, and the Sussexes of course,” the insider explains. “Pushing it back a year to coincide with Earthshot was the perfect solution.”

They add that the timing also gives Kate and William some space after Meghan Markle films Junior MasterChef in Melbourne earlier in the year.

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Will Kate and the children come to Australia?

According to our insider, it’s set to be a proper family adventure. “They can’t wait to show George, Charlotte and Louis all the wonders of Aussie flora and fauna,” they say.

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There’s also a warm welcome waiting from Aussie actress Cate Blanchett, who is a member of The Earthshot Prize Council. “Cate has always been a close friend of Kate and William and she’s incredibly excited they’re finally heading to Oz,” the insider adds. “She’s promising to be there to greet them on the tarmac.”

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And the Wales family won’t be on their own for long. “Mike and Zara [Tindall] want to fly out and join them towards the end of the tour,” the insider says.

“They’re hoping to tempt them to stay on for a few days for a family break. They know all the local hotspots and who to call to keep things discreet.”

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