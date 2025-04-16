Cate Blanchett is highly regarded as one of the most talented actresses of her generation, but the Australian star has teased her retirement, saying she is “serious” about giving up acting.

Following the sad news, we’re taking a look back at her incredible career.

IS CATE BLANCHETT QUITTING ACTING?

In an interview with UK’s Radio Times in April 2025, Cate Blanchett confessed she is “serious about giving up acting” because there are “a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

She added, “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it.”

The Aussie actress has had a career spanning three decades, and she’s highly regarded as one of the best performers of the time, so her retirement would leave a huge hole in the acting world.

WHAT IS CATE BLANCHETT’S MOST FAMOUS ROLE?

Cate Blanchett’s breakthrough role was her portrayal of a young Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth (1998), for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

She is also well known for her roles in The Lord of the Rings series, Blue Jasmine and Tár.

WHAT WAS CATE BLANCHETT’S FIRST MOVIE ROLE?

Cate’s career began in the early 1990s, and she graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1992.

That same year, she started stage acting and appeared opposite Geoffrey Rush in a play called Oleanna with the Sydney Theatre Company.

Cate’s first screen acting appearance came in 1994 when she starred in TV miniseries Heartland in 1994, and her first movie role was in Paradise Road (1997), where she portrayed an Australian nurse captured by the Japanese Army during World War II.

Her first leading role in a feature film came later that year when she portrayed eccentric heiress Lucinda Leplastrier in Oscar and Lucinda, opposite Ralph Fiennes.

HOW MANY OSCARS DID CATE BLANCHETT WIN?

Over the course of her career, Cate Blanchett has been nominated for eight Oscars, of which she has won two.

She has been recognised by the Academy Awards for the following performances:

Best Actress, Elizabeth, 1998 (Nomination)

Best Supporting Actress, The Aviator, 2004 (Win)

Best Supporting Actress, Notes on a Scandal, 2006 (Nomination)

Best Actress, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007 (Nomination)

Best Supporting Actress, I’m Not There, 2007 (Nomination)

Best Actress, Blue Jasmine, 2013 (Win)

Best Actress, Carol, 2015 (Nomination)

Best Actress, Tár, 2022 (Nomination)

WHAT IS CATE BLANCHETT’S NET WORTH?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cate Blanchett is worth around US$95 million or AU$150 million.

Her earnings have largely come from her acting roles, her former position as co-director of Sydney Theatre Company (alongside her husband), as well as her real estate portfolio.

She and her family lived in Brighton, England for 10 years before they relocated back to Australia in 2006.

According to the outlet, she paid $7 million for a mansion in the suburbs of the North Shore and spent an additional $5 million to purchase a neighbouring house which they renovated into a combined property.

Cate listed the home for sale in 2015 for $14.7 million, and it sold in 2017 for $13 million.

The family then moved back to England, purchasing a $4 million home in East Sussex.

