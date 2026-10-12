‘Can’t continue’: George Clooney’s marriage warning to Cindy Crawford

George Clooney is urging Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber to ‘get out of Hollywood’ in the wake of their son’s unexpected death.

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It’s been three weeks since 27-year-old Presley Gerber died from a suspected drug overdose at a treatment centre in Santa Monica, and the Ocean’s 11 star has been supporting his famous friends through the worst weeks of their lives.

According to People, George and Amal flew to LA after news of Presley’s death broke and have been taking shifts to make sure the couple are never alone.

Now, insiders have revealed to Woman’s Day that the 65-year-old is urging Cindy and Rande to move out of LA for good.

“Even thousands of miles removed from Cindy and Rande’s family home, George is still one of their most trusted friends and advisors and like everybody, he’s reeling from what happened with Presley, who George has known since he was a baby,” our source spills.

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The family has been left devastated by Presley’s death. Credit: Instagram.

“It’s an incredibly sad situation and it’s already changing everything about their life in Los Angeles. Can they really continue their lives in L.A., like nothing ever happened?”

The Jay Kelly star has been living in Europe for the better part of two decades and believes his friends would benefit from the privacy a move across the pond would afford them.

“George is one of those people who is always advocating for the slower, deeper European lifestyle. L.A. was a great place for George to make money, but he prefers to spend that money, and raise his kids, in Europe,” our source explains.

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Rande and Cindy were recently spotted for the first time since their son’s death. (Credit: Backgrid)

“He absolutely would like to see Rande and Cindy make the same decision, because their kids were what kept them in L.A. in the first place. Nobody wants to see them make any rash decisions but Presley’s death has rocked their world and sooner or later, Rande and Cindy are going to need to make a change.

“They’ve had relatively quiet and private lives in Hollywood over the last few years but now, totally unexpectedly, they are in the eye of the storm and no amount of money can bring back what they’ve just lost. It’s been an all-hands-on-deck moment for their friends, famous and little known, but this is still an unimaginable tragedy that nobody can prepare for or anticipate.”

The Oscar winner had been a part of Presley’s life since he was a baby and has described his sudden death as “the worst thing that could ever happen to a family”.

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“Quite honestly, one of the most devastating things that’s happened to our family and their family is just, as you can imagine,” he told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at a Clooney Foundation of Justice event on Friday.

George blames LA for Presley’s death. Credit: Instagram.

“It’s the worst thing that could ever happen to a family.”

Still reeling from the news, the insiders believe the 65-year-old blames LA for Presley’s sudden death and wants the family to make the move to Europe as soon as possible.

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“George is doing his level best to be supportive, but deep down he has to be blaming Presley’s death on the L.A. lifestyle that George himself ran away from more than twenty years ago,” our source spills.

“It’s not for everybody, and ultimately, it’s probably not for Rande and Cindy.”

Presley was found dead at a rehab facility in Santa Monica on September 26, just hours after he checked in. The family has asked for “privacy” while they grieve their eldest child.

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