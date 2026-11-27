A new book chronicling the final days of Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson’s breakfast radio empire has cast new light on how the duo’s once-close relationship shifted in the lead-up to the cancellation of The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

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The Rise and Fall of Kyle and Jackie O by journalist Matthew Denby has been dubbed the “unauthorised story of the evolution, excess and cancellation” of two of Australia’s most prominent radio hosts – and it’s brought new details and once-forgotten exchanges between the pair into the spotlight eight months after the show was broadcast by radio network ARN for the final time.

And among the interactions raised in the book is one “horrible” moment between the duo that, the author writes, may have “poisoned their off-air connection for good”.

The on-air moment that ‘poisoned’ Kyle and Jackie O’s friendship

The moment in question happened in October 2024 when Jackie O had made a huge announcement live on air.

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On that day, the tearful star went public with her hidden drug battle. It was a struggle with painkillers, sleeping pills and alcohol which forced Jackie into a secret stay in rehab in 2022.

By the time she came clean, Jackie had kept the truth of her past addiction hidden for five whole years – and she was sharing details for the first time live on air as she prepared to release her memoir.

It was a personal revelation that Kyle did not appear to have been expecting.

“When Kyle expressed surprise that Jackie shared what he called ‘behind the curtain stuff’, she telegraphed that she was undergoing a change in her relationship with her job,” Denby writes in his book.

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“True to his history of breaking down when he saw women crying, Kyle’s own tears started flowing, as he asked her if she was okay, his voice cracking.”

But while Kyle’s initial reaction showed sincerity, Denby writes that “his handling of later parts of the conversation left a lot to be desired”.

Referring to Jackie’s changing appearance during the preceding years, the shock jock said, “Like I knew you’d ballooned up, and when you get fat, I’ll probably stop paying attention. That makes me feel bad,” he said.

“This moment is claimed by one insider to have been a decisive blow to their friendship, one that it never really recovered from,” Denby writes. “Jackie is reported to have been so upset by Kyle’s tone deafness during such a moment of vulnerability that it poisoned their off-air connection for good.”

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(Credit: Instagram)

Jackie O’s secret rehab stay and the friend who helped

While Kyle hadn’t been privy to Jackie’s personal fight, one person close to the star was deeply involved in helping her find support – Jackie’s friend and later manager Gemma O’Neill.

The duo had first met when Gemma was a teenager working at 2Day FM with her – and by 2010 Gemma had risen through the ranks to become executive producer of The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“They had bonded over their shared IVF journeys, and both had been each other’s shoulder to cry on during their respective marital declines and eventual divorces,” Denby writes in his book.

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“They left their husbands within two years of each other, with Jackie saying they ‘formed a safe space and sounding board for each other’.”

And so it was Gemma to whom a drug-addicted Jackie had turned when she realised she was within weeks of running out of pills and needed help.

“Gemma immediately formed a plan, booking her client into the Betty Ford Center in California, a legendary rehab facility with an excellent reputation far from the prying eyes of the Australian media,” Denby writes. “A cover story was formed that she needed time out to recover from a lingering virus she hadn’t been able to shake.”

(Credit: Kyle Sandilands Live / The Kyle & Jackie O Show)

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How ‘woo-woo’ beliefs divided Kyle and Jackie O

The Jackie O who emerged on the other side of rehab was a changed woman – someone who was highly in tune with her spiritual side.

Denby writes on how – ahead of her rehab stint – Jackie repeatedly saw the number 11, with the star coming to believe that the figure “often represents a powerful sign from the universe”.

On another occasion, with Gemma, Jackie saw two hummingbirds who appeared to be sending her a “message”.

“While rehab staff told her the birds were common in that part of California, Jackie chose to see their regular appearances as indications she was doing the right thing and everything would be alright,” Denby writes.

Out the other side of rehab, Jackie’s spiritual connection would continue and flourish. But while Kyle appeared changed in some ways too – with his wife, Tegan, and son Otto to dote on – the dynamic between him and his radio co-star wasn’t what it once was.

“What once had been both a great friendship and an amazing working relationship no longer seemed to be either,” Denby writes. “While Jackie was now in a headspace where she was spending thousands of dollars on crystals to bury beneath the foundations of her new home ‘for crystal feng shui’, Kyle was increasingly putting his faith in science to try to bridge the divide.”

It was that divergence that appeared to ultimately end the duo’s friendship for good.

It is well-known that an on-air feud about star charts on the February 20 2026 episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show would mark the last time Kyle and Jackie O would appear on air together.

During the exchange, Kyle accused Jackie of being “off with the fairies” and “fixated” on astrology to the point of allegedly harming the show.

Jackie, meanwhile, accused Kyle of a “total attack” – and that episode would end up being her last.

She is currently locked in an $80 million court battle against ARN over the termination of her contract – with a civil trial scheduled for April 2027.

Kyle, meanwhile, reached a settlement with his former network and has since admitted to feeling betrayed by his former friend and co-star.

He has also jokingly referred to Jackie’s glamorous Eastern Suburbs friendship group as the “Woo Woo Crew” and the “Pyjama Squad”, and wondered out loud whether they were influential in their changing dynamic.

“They all get around in pyjamas,” Kyle told The Debrief in July 2026. “They’re all about looking fabulous and wearing crop tops and putting your crystals out when the moon is full.”

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