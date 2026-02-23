“Nothing lasts forever”: Update as Kyle and Jackie O feud escalates

The Kyle and Jackie O radio show has been at the centre of many headline-making moments over the years – but a heated on-air argument between star hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson on February 20 has one expert now claiming something has “shifted” between the pair.

Shock jock and Australian Idol judge Kyle surprised listeners of the KIIS FM show by slamming Jackie after she gave astrological readings about disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The fallout from the spat saw Jackie step away from the radio show for several days to “gather her thoughts”.

The segment at the centre of the furore saw Jackie discuss how Andrew’s star chart predicted his life unravelling.

Kyle was unimpressed by Jackie’s take, launching a spray in which he likened Jackie’s “fixation” with star charts to that of a “drug addict”.

“I don’t mean to be rude but… I don’t think it should be at the detriment of everything else on the show, this relentless research…” Kyle said.

“It’s affecting other things,” Kyle added. “Your fixation on this has made you almost unworkable.”

Jackie responded by telling Kyle, “that’s not fair”.

“But it’s actually true,” he continued. “You’re off with the fairies with this sh*t. It’s mental.”

As Kyle continued, Jackie told him she was “offended” by his comments.

“Well too bad if you are, because that’s the reality with what we’re dealing with here,” Kyle retorted.

“That is so unfair, I have been in here doing the segment totally fine and normal…” Jackie went on.

“You’ve had your head looking into the stars… It’s too much. It’s affecting everything else. You’re too fixated on it,” Kyle said.

Jackie then asked him to tell her what it had affected during the show.

“Every segment. Every time you’ve spoken… you don’t even know what’s going on,” Kyle claimed.

Kyle and Jackie O have hosted radio shows together for 20 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Newsreader Brooklyn Ross then got involved to tell Jackie that she was “obviously loving the star signs at the moment” and that she had a “deep interest”.

But the sparring between Kyle and Jackie soon returned, with Jackie hitting back at Kyle to say she didn’t give him a hard time for becoming “obsessed with American politics and always talking about Trump”.

“It’s a completely different thing Jackie,” Kyle claimed. “Because you’re not doing the rest of the job.”

The spat ended with an audibly emotional Jackie telling Kyle that she would “never say” stuff like that about him.

“You make out like you sit there like you’re perfect… There’s so many things that you don’t do and I would never bring them up…” she said, calling Kyle’s comments an “attack” and saying she didn’t want to get into a “tit for that” because it was “mean and nasty”.

As the row continued, Jackie told Kyle to “get someone else” to work alongside him on the show.

On Monday, those words appeared prescient, as Jackie was a no-show on the popular breakfast show.

Kyle confirmed to listeners that the star was taking a break for “a couple of days” to “gather her thoughts”.

He added that he “spoke” with his co-host over the weekend via text message.

It’s not the first time Kyle and Jackie have fallen out. (Credit: instagram)

Game Changers podcast co-host Craig Bruce told Mediaweek that the incident could mark a shift in the relationship between the long-time colleagues.

“We all need to remember that these guys have been together for over 25 years and that nothing lasts forever,” he said.

“In my experience with the show, their superpower was their connection with each other and their shared values and goals for the show. It sounds like that has maybe shifted a little in recent times.”

It’s not the first time Kyle has accused Jackie of being “off with the fairies”. In 2025 it was revealed that another segment of the Kyle and Jackie O Show never made it to air after a huge falling out between the pair.

The clip – which the duo finally played to listeners in May 2025, as they asked couple’s counsellor Melissa Ferrari to analyse it – saw Kyle accuse Jackie of taking calls rather than working.

“That actually annoys me, that you did that, because I was on the phone… I was researching stuff to do with the segment that was coming up and I specifically remember that you guys were like, ‘pay attention to do some work’.” Jackie responded, “And I was like hang on a sec. I was actually doing work on the phone.”

Kyle went on to say that was “fair enough, but you went on it hard that morning. You’re away with the fairies”.

“Show me the evidence of that cause I actually disagree,” Jackie hit back.

This particular spat ended in Jackie storming off, raging that she was “constantly getting f***ing gaslit”.

