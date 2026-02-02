Kyle Sandilands shares confronting health update: “At death’s door”

He’s made a name for himself as a straight talking radio star who pulls no punches when it comes to telling it like it is.

And now – a year after he publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm – shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a confronting update on his health.

Kyle and Jackie O have hosted radio shows together for 20 years. (Credit: Instagram)

In an interview with Daily Mail, the Australian Idol judge, 54, revealed he was “on death’s door” as his aneurysms continue to be monitored by medics.

“No one wants to have an aneurysm that can just make you bleed out and die at any stage,” Kyle told the outlet, before admitting that he only had his past lifestyle decisions to blame for the situation he found himself in.

“You reap what you sow. You live a lifetime of bad choices and bad food and being unhealthy and you deal with the consequences,” the star – who shares a son, Otto, three, with wife Tegan Kynaston – conceded.

“When you’ve got a little one that looks at you with adoring eyes all day and you’re the centre of his world, you really do think, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have run around like a ratbag partying my whole life’.”

“You can only make adjustments to anything that you don’t like about your life,” he continued.

“You’ve got to stand up and be an adult, not just for yourself, but when you’ve got someone else to live for.”

Kyle told how fatherhood has changed him. (Credit: Instagram/kyleandjackieo)

It was February 2025 when Kyle announced on The Kyle & Jackie O Show that he had an aneurysm that needed attention.

The star had been suffering from debilitating headaches at the time of his diagnosis.

While chatting about the situation on-air, he didn’t mince his words as he showed radio staff his brain scan.

“If that bursts, I die instantly,” he said.

Kyle went on to admit that, “The facts are, a life of cocaine abuse and partying are not the way to go”.

Kyle has laid bare his health woes in typical straight-talking style. (Credit: Instagram/kyleandjackieo)

In July 2025 Kyle gave more insight into the wider issues he was facing with his health, admitting to his co-host Jackie O that he weighed 138kg, 12kg more than the year previously.

“I’m 138, I thought I was massive. I’ve been a bit… I don’t know whether “depressed” is the word? Ever since this aneurysm thing came up a year ago,” he told her.

“I brushed it off inside. My wife is on me about it, asking if I would like to come for a walk with her and Otto. I would like to, but just too fat and lazy to go!” he admitted.

The star went on to talk about his inability to give up junk food, saying, “I also use an opportunity to eat a packet of chicken and biscuits! I know I’m doing myself in.”

