Network 10 responds to I’m a Celeb “rigging” whispers as viewers vent fury

Ever since I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned to the screens of Channel 10 on January 18, there has been some disquiet over its format.

Advertisement

The 2026 season – unlike its predecessors – was pre-recorded in South Africa back in December, leaving viewers frustrated over the fact that they can’t vote on who goes home.

And with Rachel Hunter sent packing on the February 1 episode – after losing a head-to-head elimination challenge against fellow camp member Matt Zukowski – fans have turned to the show’s own Instagram page to make their views on the matter known.

Rachel’s elimination caused frustration among viewers. (Credit: Channel 10)

Rachel became a firm favourite with fans during her short stint on the reality show, and she left the jungle with grace – sharing a moving message along the way.

Advertisement

“That experience in the jungle is incredible and you can’t help change with all these beautiful people in there because they are direct mirrors of some of the stuff I need to change in me,” the former supermodel shared.

“Learning from them, hearing their stories, all that kind of stuff can only make me a better person.”

But with Rachel’s departure came viewer displeasure over the inability to have a say in who stays.

“Well that does it for me. Rachel was beautiful in heart and soul. I won’t be watching any more episodes. That elimination was unfair and decisive,” one viewer fumed.

Advertisement

“Shocking way to get eliminated! So disappointing!” another shared. “I feel like the surface was barely scratched with Rachel and she would have so much more to offer and now gone. She was one of the few legit world known celebs in there.”

“I’m not enjoying the show’s format this year. Bring back public voting. It’s the first year I’m not going to keep watching I’m a Celebrity,” another weighed in.

“There’s no way Rachel would’ve gone home if it was public voting,” one more added.

“Don’t like the way they are eliminated this year,” another shared.

Advertisement

Not all viewers like how the challenges play out. (Credit: Channel 10)

And it seems viewers aren’t the only ones expressing their feelings on the matter.

Pedestrian reports that the I’m a Celeb cast members have a “group chat” where they are secretly raging about how the eliminations went down.

Insiders also told the outlet that some were speculating that the challenges were “rigged”.

Advertisement

“The group chat has basically turned into a post-season debrief, and some people are genuinely angry,” one source told Pedestrian, adding that some believed the “quirky” performance-based challenges “were not what the show had “traditionally been.”changed everything”.

“They’re saying it’s not what I’m A Celebrity has traditionally been,” the insider added

“They expected jungle trials, endurance and the public deciding who stays. Not random gimmicks that can send someone home for one tiny mistake.”

Network 10 has now responded to the whispers, with a spokesperson telling Pedestrian the claims of rigging were “not true”.

Advertisement

Network 10 has responded with a statement. (Credit: Channel 10)

“We’ve heard a few rumours rustling through the jungle vines, so let’s set the record straight. Claims that eliminations on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are rigged are simply not true,” they said.

“This year’s format shakes things up, with campmates themselves voting on who they’d like to put forward for challenges. Those choices come straight from camp; no producer meddling, no hidden levers, and no secret jungle tricks.

“What unfolds in the jungle is driven by real decisions, real dynamics, and the unpredictable nature of camp life.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.