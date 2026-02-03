EXCLUSIVE: The REAL reason Rachel Hunter was axed from I’m A Celebrity!

Viewers were left stunned when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fan favourite Rachel Hunter was suddenly sent packing from the jungle. But insiders say Network Ten is eager to keep the truth behind her shock exit a secret from fans.

Advertisement

According to a source close to production, Rachel’s departure had nothing to do with camp drama, challenges or popularity and everything to do with the show’s shrinking budget.

“Forget everything you’ve heard about celebrity salaries,” the insider tells Woman’s Day. “Rachel didn’t leave because of the game – she left because she was becoming too expensive for the network to keep.”

Rachel Hunter is said to be devastated that her time on I’m A Celebrity was cut short due to budget constraints. (Credit: Network Ten)

The source explains that jungle pay cheques aren’t a simple one-off fee, with each contestant given an appearance fee for signing on, followed by “daily rate increases” the further they progress in the competition. And that’s where Rachel, 56, became a major problem for bosses.

Advertisement

“Rachel was on track to last a long time,” the insider notes. “Producers could see how loved she was by viewers and how strong her storyline was becoming. Keeping her another week or longer would’ve cost a fortune.

“She was becoming one of the most expensive contestants in the jungle,” the source adds bluntly. And she’s not the first…

Why are big-name celebrities the first to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity?

Production insiders point to a clear pattern in recent seasons, where high-profile stars mysteriously disappear earlier than viewers expected.

“Look at what happened with Frankie Muniz,” they point out, “and now the same situation is playing out again. Once the costs rise, suddenly these huge personalities are gone.”

Advertisement

Another costly star rumoured to be on borrowed time is Barry Williams – the former The Brady Bunch child star.

Insiders say it’s only a matter of time before The Brady Bunch’s Barry Williams bails as he’s costing the network too much money. (Credit: Network Ten)

“People close to production are already saying don’t put money on him winning,” the insider reveals. “He’s another expensive contestant and historically those stars never make it to the end.”

What hurts most, sources say, is that Rachel wasn’t just good TV, she was shaping up to be one of the show’s greatest contestants ever.

Advertisement

“The experience ended up meaning so much more to Rachel than she expected. She opened up, connected with the camp and the audience absolutely adored her.”

Frankie Muniz was a fan favourite on season 10 of I’m A Celebrity, before his untimely exit from the show. (Credit: Instagram)

Behind the scenes, Rachel was reportedly devastated by how everything unfolded.

“She was really upset. It felt like the decision had already been made for financial reasons. Not because of the game,” says the insider.

Advertisement

Who’s set to win I’m A Celebrity?

In the biggest twist of all, insiders strongly believe Rachel could’ve taken out the crown if the public had been in control.

“If this had been a viewer vote, Rachel would’ve easily made the finale and possibly won the whole thing.”

Instead, her sudden exit reportedly created serious tension on set.

“It was awkward. Everyone knew if it were a public elimination, someone else would’ve gone. That was the elephant in the room.”

Advertisement

Now fans are left wondering whether Network Ten’s cost-cutting move may have backfired spectacularly.

“Some people think the network cut their nose off to spite their face,” the source admits. “Rachel was gold for ratings but budgets won.”

And with more expensive stars still in the jungle, insiders warn this season’s shock exits may be far from over…

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.