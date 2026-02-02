“I’ve never, ever, ever told this story”: Gary Sweet reveals shocking family secret on I’m A Celebrity

Logie-winning actor Gary Sweet has stunned viewers of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! by revealing a deeply personal family secret he has kept hidden for nearly seven decades.

Advertisement

The 68-year-old, best known for his roles in Stingers, Police Rescue and his acclaimed portrayal of cricket legend Don Bradman in the Bodyline miniseries, opened up during Sunday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking candidly in the South African jungle, Gary shared an extraordinary story about his upbringing, admitting he was raised by his uncle following an unusual family arrangement.

“Would you like to hear something weird?” the actor began, before explaining the complex dynamics within his father’s family.

Advertisement

“In my dad’s family, there were eight kids. The two closest were Bill and Phil,” he said.

Gary revealed that Bill and his wife had four daughters and were in the process of divorcing when Bill’s wife fell pregnant. At the same time, Bill’s younger brother Phil and his wife were unable to have children.

“So when the baby was born, they gave the baby to his younger brother, Phil,” Gary said. “The baby was me.”

The revelation meant Gary grew up believing his biological parents were his aunt and uncle, while his sisters were raised as his cousins.

Advertisement

“My biological parents became my uncle and aunty, my sisters became my cousins,” he explained. “I’ve never, ever, ever told this story.”

(Credit: Ten)

The emotional confession has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments of the current season, which has already delivered plenty of drama.

Gary, who grew up in South Australia, has largely kept his private life out of the spotlight despite a decades-long career in Australian television, so his decision to finally share his story on national television has resonated with viewers.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.