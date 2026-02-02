“I’ve never, ever, ever told this story”: Gary Sweet reveals shocking family secret on I’m A Celebrity

Logie-winning actor Gary Sweet has stunned viewers of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! by revealing a deeply personal family secret he has kept hidden for nearly seven decades.
The 68-year-old, best known for his roles in Stingers, Police Rescue and his acclaimed portrayal of cricket legend Don Bradman in the Bodyline miniseries, opened up during Sunday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.
Speaking candidly in the South African jungle, Gary shared an extraordinary story about his upbringing, admitting he was raised by his uncle following an unusual family arrangement.
“Would you like to hear something weird?” the actor began, before explaining the complex dynamics within his father’s family.
“In my dad’s family, there were eight kids. The two closest were Bill and Phil,” he said.
Gary revealed that Bill and his wife had four daughters and were in the process of divorcing when Bill’s wife fell pregnant. At the same time, Bill’s younger brother Phil and his wife were unable to have children.
“So when the baby was born, they gave the baby to his younger brother, Phil,” Gary said. “The baby was me.”
The revelation meant Gary grew up believing his biological parents were his aunt and uncle, while his sisters were raised as his cousins.
“My biological parents became my uncle and aunty, my sisters became my cousins,” he explained. “I’ve never, ever, ever told this story.”
The emotional confession has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments of the current season, which has already delivered plenty of drama.
Gary, who grew up in South Australia, has largely kept his private life out of the spotlight despite a decades-long career in Australian television, so his decision to finally share his story on national television has resonated with viewers.