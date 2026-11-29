Annabelle Stephenson can see the irony in making a TV series about a woman who wants to have a baby while unknowingly being in the early stages of pregnancy herself.

“I was probably about one or two weeks pregnant at the time [of making Swimmers],” Annabelle, 38, tells TV WEEK. “And, later, I thought, ‘Oh, wow, no wonder I was so tired while we were filming.’”

Annabelle and Zoe Ventoura plays sisters in Swimmers.

Swimmers is a six-episode digital comedy series, created and directed by former Home and Away star Catherine Mack, funded by Screen Queensland and available on YouTube. It begins with Annabelle’s character, Liv, watching a social media post from her ex, Ben (Jason Wilder), announcing that he and his new partner are expecting a baby.

“After years of hoping she and Ben would have a baby together, only to be led down the garden path, this is the pivotal moment in her life where she decides to take things into her own hands,” Annabelle explains.

Former Australian Idol winner Wes Carr plays a potential donor named Greg.

What does she do? She decides, with the help of her sister, Jess (Zoe Ventoura), to interview potential sperm donors, with hilarious results. First out of the blocks is Greg (played by 2008 Australian Idol winner Wes Carr), who is accompanied by his mother (Jeanette Cronin).

“I find it really interesting that they all come with their own baggage, as does Liv,” Annabelle says. “And she is so hopeful with them all, while you can see Jess has a lot of trepidation and can see the red flags with each one.”

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Annabelle adds that, although some people may not decide to grill potential sperm donors, the complex path to parenthood is obviously very “relatable”.

“I have so many peers and people close to my heart who are going through the journey of starting families, whether it be in a couple or as a single woman,” she says. “But I think we need to talk about the different journeys more because it can be heartbreaking.”

As Sara Munello in Revenge alongside Josh Bowman and Daniel Grayson. (Credit: Getty)

Annabelle starred as Sara Munello in hit US series Revenge. Her character was Daniel Grayson’s (Josh Bowman) former girlfriend. It turned out Josh was a family friend of Annabelle’s aunt from England, where Annabelle was born.

“So, when I told her I’d been cast in Revenge opposite Josh, my auntie said, ‘Oh, he’s the one that spilled red wine on my wedding dress,’” Annabelle recalls.

Annabelle as Taylor Rosetta with Tim Franklin as Colby Thorne in Home and Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

A stint in Home and Away as Taylor Rosetta saw her character engage in a wild affair with Colby Thorne, played by Tim Franklin, who she’s known since she was three.

“He’s like a brother to me, so we had to really go into acting mode when we were playing lovers, that’s for sure.”

Swimmers is available now on YouTube.