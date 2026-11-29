With Wentworth: Halfway Home bringing the hit drama back to our screens on Monday December 7th, TV WEEK wants to know: who is your all-time favourite Wentworth character?

Since first hitting our screens in 2013, Wentworth has given us some of the most unforgettable characters in Australian television history. Built off the back off the legendary Aussie series Prisoner, Wentworth has introduced us to ruthless villains, terrifying prison officers to kind-hearted inmates in a bad situation, there’s no doubt that the women of Wentworth Correctional Centre have kept us hooked with their explosive rivalries, shocking storylines and incredibly tear-jerking moments.

Wentworth aired for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021.

Whether you were Team Bea, couldn’t get enough of Franky, feared the infamous Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson or had another character who stole your heart, there’s no shortage of iconic faces to choose from.

Now, with Wentworth: Halfway Home giving us a look at life beyond the bars, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and celebrating the characters who made the series so memorable.

So, who deserves the title of the greatest Wentworth character of all time? Have your say below and cast your vote!



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