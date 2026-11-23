“Is this the end for Today?” That was the question posed by journalist James Madden in a piece for The Australian’s Media Diary on November 22.

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The author was reflecting on how developments of 2026 have resulted in what he calls an “annus horribilis” for Channel Nine.

It’s certainly been a dramatic year – particularly for the Network’s flagship morning TV offering, the Today Show, which saw the departure of its once star host Karl Stefanovic in June.

Karl was axed following his controversial podcast interview with British far-right figure Tommy Robinson, but Madden pointed to Nine’s “lack of planning” in the aftermath of the star’s exit – calling the situation a “puzzling” one.

He notes that even before Karl’s ill-fated interview on the Karl Stefanovic Show, his morning TV gig had already entered a “ratings spiral”.

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“Karl’s departure accelerated an already emerging trend,” an industry source told the Australian.

Karl Stefanovic on the Today Show before his departure. (Credit: Instagram)

The outlet reported that the Today Show’s average monthly audience currently sits at 263,000, while Sunrise on rival network Seven is averaging 446,000.

“In TV land, once a program has lost momentum – and viewers – it’s almost impossible to get them back without resorting to a dramatic circuit-breaker,” Madden wrote.

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“Has Today simply had its day? Is it time to shut it down and start again? New name, new set?” he asked.

Insiders tell Woman’s Day that while Karl’s podcast content had increasingly been raising eyebrows, there’s no denying that the star had “a fiercely loyal fan base” on Today, claiming that a “significant number” of those fans left when he did.

“Whether people liked him or loathed him, he had an audience that was invested in him,” the insider goes on, adding that in reality the moment Karl exited the show, the future was always going to be “an uphill battle”.

“The damage to the show’s long-term prospects was difficult to ignore,” the source adds. “Today had already spent years cycling through co-hosts, changing its identity and struggling to establish the kind of consistency that encourages viewers to tune in every morning.

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“For many, Karl was one of the few remaining constants. People had grown accustomed to watching him, connected with his personality and made him part of their morning routine. Once he was gone, there was considerably less keeping those viewers invested.”

Tom Steinfort and Sylvia Jeffreys are the new hosts of Today. (Credit: Instagram/thetodayshow)

The insider clarifies that new hosts Tom Steinfort and Sylvia Jeffreys have been doing a “brilliant job with what they have been given”.

“But the chemistry, the banter and the overall atmosphere are simply different,” they explain.

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“It doesn’t mean the new presenters aren’t capable; it means viewers are being asked to embrace an entirely different dynamic from the one they had become familiar with. And sometimes, that connection cannot simply be recreated by putting two new people behind the desk.”

The insider suggests that Sunrise, on the other hand, has been able to maintain “familiarity and consistency”.

“Its audience knows who they are waking up to, knows the personalities, understands the chemistry and has been able to build a connection with the presenters over many years,” they add.

“The hosting changes have been relatively few and, importantly, have generally involved familiar faces.”

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Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington are a ratings hit on Sunrise. (Credit: Instagram/sunrise)

A case in point was the 2023 departure of David “Kochie” Koch. The transition of Matt Shirvington into the hosting role was a “natural” one, the source says.

“It wasn’t a complete reinvention of the program or a gamble on an unfamiliar dynamic,” they add.

“That consistency matters more than television executives sometimes realise.”

Behind the scenes, TV chiefs are likely hoping that Tom and Sylvia find a rhythm and “build their own loyal audiences”, the source says.

But creating such connection takes time.

“The unfortunate reality is that Today has spent years chipping away at the very familiarity that makes breakfast television successful. And now, without Karl and the loyal audience he brought with him, the program is left with a much bigger challenge than simply finding the right hosts,” the source says.

“It needs to give viewers a compelling reason to come back.”

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