Angela Bishop is honouring her late husband, Peter Baikie, nine years after losing him to a rare cancer.

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The veteran entertainment journalist shared an emotional tribute on Instagram this week, posting a snap from one of the family’s favourite bushwalks. Alongside it, she wrote: “These were our favourite days – a bushwalk – just the three of us. We were grateful that we lived near such beautiful spots, just walking, talking and laughing.”

She added that she now feels Peter’s presence on the trail. “When we go for our walks now, we know when we see a lone kookaburra that Pete’s with us.”

Angela ended her caption with a heartbreaking admission: “Nine years today since we lost him to such a rare cancer. It never gets any easier.”

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The post has prompted those close to Angela to reflect on the grief she still carries behind her bubbly public persona.

“Ange has an incredible ability to put people at ease, even when she’s dealing with her own emotions,” a friend tells Woman’s Day. “She throws herself into work and motherhood, but Peter is never far from her thoughts. There are little moments every day when she wishes she could share something with him.”

(Credit: Getty)

Angela Bishop’s tributes to late husband Peter Baikie

It’s not the first time Angela has publicly paid tribute to Peter, who died in 2017 after a battle with cancer. In May 2025, she marked what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary by sharing a photo from their big day. “20 years ago today. I miss you with all my heart,” she wrote.

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In 2021, on what would have been their 16th anniversary, she shared how they might have spent the day with their daughter, Amelia. “We probably wouldn’t have done anything too fancy, maybe a nice dinner at one of our favourite restaurants,” she said. “Amelia would have come along (with her personal supply of tomato sauce) and we would have laughed, shared stories about our early days of dating, and told her what a magical time our wedding day was.

“I am grateful for all the wonderful days we had, but I will forever wish we could have had more.”

How Angela Bishop copes with grief

Angela has also been candid about how she navigates the pain. Speaking to The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2019, she revealed she doesn’t try to bottle it up.

“You’ve got to quickly have a dash to the loo and have a cry, then reapply the mascara and come back again,” she said. “I don’t try to keep the grief in when it hits, otherwise I’ll do myself an injury. You’ve got to go and find somewhere to have a little cry. I do it a lot in the traffic in the car, or in the car park at work. You just have to let it out.

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“Some days I think I’m resilient, others I think I’m a cactus. I haven’t got enough distance to be able to look at it objectively. I don’t know if I ever will. But you have to get up and put one foot in front of the other and keep going. And, of course, I’ve got the best reason to do that.”

(Credit: Getty)

Angela Bishop’s daughter Amelia and Peter’s legacy

That reason is daughter Amelia, and as she grows up, those family memories feel especially precious.

“Seeing little reminders of Peter in Amelia is beautiful, but naturally it can be bittersweet,” the friend says. “He would be so proud of the young woman she’s becoming.”

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