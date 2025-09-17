Angela Bishop reveals the “one simple change” in her diet that led to her incredible weight loss

Angela Bishop has opened up about how she has achieved her recent weight loss.

The Channel 10 star recently posted a photo of herself dressed up for the Logies on her Instagram account, and her famous friends and fans were quick to rush to the comments to say how incredible she’s looking.

“You look sensational ❤️,” added one person.

“Absolutely stunning ❤️❤️,” said someone else.

“You look a million bucks hon!❤️,” chimed in a third.

During a segment on her morning show in 2020, the now-58-year-old said she kicked off her weight loss by making one simple change to her diet.

Angela first gave up coffee in 2015. Credit: Instagram.

“I recently gave up my sugar-free energy drink addiction,” she said on air.

“I was drinking between 2-3 cans a day,” she continued. “And changing absolutely nothing else about my diet, I’ve lost two kilos in three and a half weeks.

“So that’s just anecdotal [evidence], not scientific, but I found it good.”

She went on to explain that kicking her energy drink habit wasn’t easy and she experienced severe withdrawal symptoms.

“The withdrawal from the drinks was pretty painful,” she said at the time. “I had very very bad headaches and didn’t feel good at all. But now I feel great!”

In 2020, Angela said she went cold turkey on energy drinks. Credit: Instagram.

In 2015, the entertainment journalist revealed she had lost 20 kilograms after giving up coffee.

At the time, she told Now To Love that she realised she was consuming 1255 kilojoules a day just in coffee, so she decided to go cold turkey.

“This is the best I’ve felt since being pregnant,” she said at the time. “I felt amazing when I was pregnant, but this is right up there — a close second I’d say!”

Angela, who was in her mid-40s at the time, said she just wanted to be healthier.

“I was drinking two skim cappuccinos a day, each with two sugars, and I thought, ‘How silly am I? Having skim milk to try and be healthy but adding extra sugar’. I realised that if I could try to give up, it would save a lot of kilojoules,” she said.

Like when she gave up her beloved energy drinks, Angela was also put through the ringer when she gave up her daily coffees.

“I was violently ill,” she said.

“I actually felt really great,” she continued. “I thought, ‘OK, what else can I cut?’ So I got rid of pasta and bread and replaced them with lots of vegetables like broccoli and mushrooms, which hardly have any kilojoules in them. You can have a mountain of mushrooms and feel full. Plus, they’re good for you!”

