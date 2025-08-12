Millionaire Hot Seat to be rebooted by Channel 10

Millionaire Hot Seat is getting a reboot on Channel 10.

Advertisement

The long-running Channel 9 quiz show, which was hosted by Eddie McGuire, was cancelled in 2024 after 2500 episodes.

Now rival network Channel 10 is set to bring the beloved game show back.

Curio Pictures, the producers of the show, have put out a casting call for contestants with entries closing on September 15.

“Come and show off your smarts for the chance to win big,” reads the casting call.

Advertisement

“We’re casting energetic, confident trivia lovers from all walks of life… Your trivia obsession could be your ticket to serious cash — if you’ve got what it takes!”

Channel 10 is yet to announce who will be the new host of the reboot or whether Eddie McGuire will be returning to the role.

(Credit: Channel 9)

According to the Daily Mail, there are “rumours” swirling in Channel 10 that the producers want a female host this time.

Advertisement

Eddie hosted the show from 2009 until 2024 when he announced on social media that it was going on a “hiatus”.

“It’s with great pride and joy and also sadness that I announce this morning Millionaire Hot Seat will go into hiatus at the end of January next year,” he said on 3AW at the time.

“There will be a replacement show at 5pm on the Nine Network after we will hit our 25th anniversary as we go into 2024.”

‘I love the fact so many people would come and say, I sat there with my grandparents and we did these things together [watched the show],” he continued. “There were four millionaires in total, two from each show… But so many people won $250,000 and $500,000,”

Advertisement

The 60-year-old said he enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life while hosting the show.

“What I love about it is I’ve seen multicultural Australia, people who have come out in their sexuality, coming on the show and feeling really free to do so. I’ve seen a snapshot of Australia,” he said.

(Credit: Channel 9)

“Every person’s got a story, they’ve got battles in their life, they don’t want a big handout, they just want a bit of sunshine come their way.”

Advertisement

In March, Eddie told the Herald Sun the show was too good not to come back.

“I always said it was a hiatus, not the end,’’ he said.

“It’s one of the most successful television shows around the world and spawned an Academy Award winning movie. It’s such a joyous show and to me it was only a matter of time.”

He also suggested who we might see hosting the show on Channel 10.

Advertisement

“I just hope if it comes back it’s done well. It might be Sam Pang hosting, who knows,” he said.

“There’s been a whole lot of different people in these roles. Traditionally it has not been a game show host and I was a surprise choice when I did it. It’s not a quiz show and the host gets to play around so I hope whoever gets it will have great fun.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.