Inside Eddie McGuire’s family life with his wife and sons 

Eddie McGuire isn’t just an Australian commentator, journalist and TV presenter, he’s also a proud husband and father-of-two.

Advertisement

His family life is relatively private, but we’ve rounded up everything there is to know about his wife and two sons.

(Credit: Getty)

Who is Eddie McGuire’s wife?

Eddie married his wife Carla Galloway at St Peter’s Church in Toorak, Victoria in 1997.

Little information is known about Carla, and their marriage remains extremely private.

Advertisement

However, we were given an insight into their loving relationship in 2014 when it was revealed that in honour of Eddie’s 50th birthday, Carla sent an email to the couple’s friends asking for their favourite quotes from Eddie to compile in a book!

(Credit: Instagram)

Meet Eddie McGuire’s sons

Following their nuptials in 1997, Eddie and Carla went on to welcome two boys together: Alexander, who was born in 2001, and Joseph, born in 2003.

Alexander, who goes by Xander, has followed in his father’s entertainment and journalism footsteps and is both an actor and a sports reporter.

Advertisement

Back in 2016, the now-23-year-old landed a role on iconic Australian soap Neighbours. He portrayed the character of Charlie Hoyland from 2016 to 2018.

Xander described his controversial and drama-filled fictional family as vastly different to his real family at home.

“Marriage, stepchildren, battled cancer, had a son, was stabbed, sent to prison for manslaughter, and followed this up with a kidnapping — and I thought I had an interesting family in real life!,” he joked.

Eddie has gushed over his son on countless occasions, including when Xander was brought on as a sports reporter for Channel Nine in June 2022, off the back of an internship at the network. In 2024, Xander jumped networks to Channel Seven.

Advertisement

Xander (left) and Joe (right). (Credit: Instagram)

As for Eddie and Carla’s youngest, Joseph, who goes by Joe, has inherited the veteran journalist’s love of sports, and is making a name for himself in the USA where he plays gridiron (American football) for Ohio State University.

In January 2025, his team – the Ohio State Buckeyes – took home the national championship title, with his brother and parents supporting from the sidelines.

Joe celebrated his win in quintessential Aussie fashion – by doing a shoey.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use