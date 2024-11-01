How to watch the 2024 US Election from Australia

While it seems like the US election has been in the news for a long time, the wait is nearly over to find out who will be the 47th President of the United States.

Advertisement

The election, which sees Vice President Kamala Harris contesting former President Donald Trump, is what analysts have described as one of the most closely contested and consequential races in recent history.

The wait is almost over to find out who will become the 47th US President. (Credit Getty).

When is the 2024 US Election?

It will take place on Tuesday, 5 November 2024 in the US. With the Australian time difference, it will start to play out from Tuesday evening but most of the action will take place on Wednesday 6, November.

Polls close around mid morning on Wednesday 6 November, Australian time.

Advertisement

How to watch the US election from Australia

There will be no shortage of coverage of the election and all free-to-air TV stations will have rolling coverage.

There will be rolling coverage on free-to-air and paid-for channels across Australia. (Credit Getty).

ABC: On the national broadcaster, US election day coverage starts from 5am on Wednesday with an extended ABC News Breakfast with Michael Rowland reporting from Washington DC. At 10am rolling coverage starts with live election day updates.

On the national broadcaster, US election day coverage starts from 5am on Wednesday with an extended ABC News Breakfast with Michael Rowland reporting from Washington DC. At 10am rolling coverage starts with live election day updates. Channel 9 and 9Now: Live coverage from 10am on Wednesday. Hosted by Karl Stefanovic, Liz Hayes, Charles Croucher and US political analyst Laura Schwartz reporting live from Washington, DC. Channel 9 will also feature CNN coverage through its partnership with the US boradcaster.

Live coverage from 10am on Wednesday. Hosted by Karl Stefanovic, Liz Hayes, Charles Croucher and US political analyst Laura Schwartz reporting live from Washington, DC. Channel 9 will also feature CNN coverage through its partnership with the US boradcaster. 7NEWS: Election day coverage on Wednesday starts with a special edition of Sunrise at 5:30am, followed by rolling coverage from 11:30am with Michael Usher and Angela Cox, alongside Natalie Barr in the US.

Election day coverage on Wednesday starts with a special edition of Sunrise at 5:30am, followed by rolling coverage from 11:30am with Michael Usher and Angela Cox, alongside Natalie Barr in the US. Channel 10: On Wednesday, live coverage will start from 10am with National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton and The Project’s Waleed Aly reporting live from Washington. A special 90-minute America Decides: The Project will air from 6pm.

On Wednesday, live coverage will start from 10am with National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton and The Project’s Waleed Aly reporting live from Washington. A special 90-minute America Decides: The Project will air from 6pm. Sky News: Sky News Australia is promising “unrivalled Australian coverage of every historic moment,” with live rolling coverage all day, Wednesday November 6.

Sky News Australia is promising “unrivalled Australian coverage of every historic moment,” with live rolling coverage all day, Wednesday November 6. SBS: Starting ay 10:30am on Wednesday with an SBS World News Special, SBS’ coverage will feature election day coverage from its partner PBS.

When is the result likely to be announced?

It’s difficult to say for certain but we can expect to see the results rolling in from the afternoon of Wednesday, November 6, in Australia.

There should be a predicted result on election day. (Credit Getty).

Advertisement

Most of the public’s votes should be counted on election night in the US.

But because each state has different rules about how ballots are counted and reported, it could take longer for some jurisdictions.

Even if a state counts quickly, we might not see races officially called for days if the margins are close but we’ll likely see a projected winner on the day of the vote.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use